Pam McDonald, pictured with Toko and District Lions Club's Rex Hodgetts (left) and Ōpunake Lionside Club's Louise Knapman (right), received a Lloyd Morgan Honoured Recognition Award at the Toko and District Lions Club dinner on Monday, June 17. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It was a night of celebration for Toko and District Lions Club at its officers’ changeover dinner.

On Monday, the Lions gathered at the Toko Hall to celebrate a year of success and eight members who have dedicated their time to serving the community.

Fred Cook, David Kowalewski, Ross Corlett and Jo Corlett each received service awards for their time at the club.

Cook, who joined the Toko and District Lions Club 45 years ago, said he enjoyed the relationships that could be made in the club.

Fred Cook received his 45-year service badge at the Toko and District Lions Club dinner on Monday, June 17. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“It’s the camaraderie of the club and the relationships you develop in the community.”

He had many highlights, but the top would have to be attending the 1991 World Convention in Brisbane.

“I very much enjoyed it.”

Kowalewski, who earned his 30-year badge, said the fellowship of the Lions had been a top highlight for him.

“There’s been a lot of highlights but that has to be the best.”

David Kowalewski received his 30-year service award at the Toko and District Lions Club dinner on Monday, June 17. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Corletts each earned their 10-year service awards.

Jo Corlett said the Lions’ environment was great.

“I enjoy the camaraderie. I enjoy spending time with the people in the club.”

Ross Corlett liked the club’s principles.

“The Lions help the community and there is a great club environment.”

Ross and Jo Corlett received their 10-year service awards at the Toko and District Lions Club dinner on Monday, June 17. Photo / Alyssa Smith

As well as celebrating long service awards, three Lloyd Morgan Honoured Recognition Awards were presented to Pam McDonald, Albert Dettling and Mary Dettling.

Mary Dettling said the club was great to be part of.

“They work for good causes in the community and help out when there is a need while having fun.”

Albert and Mary Dettling, pictured with Ōpunake Lionside Club's Louise Knapman (centre), received Lloyd Morgan Honoured Recognition Awards at the Toko and District Lions Club dinner on Monday, June 17. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Albert Dettling said the Lions were a great group of people to be with.

“It’s very enjoyable company.”

Pam McDonald said the Toko Lions was a tight-knit team.

“They all work together to raise and give away a lot of money to different initiatives, such as when we raised money for Taranaki Hospice to purchase specialised beds.”