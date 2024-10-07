Advertisement
Stratford Press

Taranaki’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal: Help raise cash for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
3 mins to read
Taranaki is in need of more volunteers for this year's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 18 and 19.

This month a Taranaki volunteer will be shaking her collection bucket for a cause close to her heart.

Jan Crofskey, from New Plymouth, has signed up as a collector for the annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. She will join thousands of other collectors nationwide on October 18 and 19, collecting funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Crofskey, who has collected for the organisation on-and-off for the past couple years said her reasoning behind shaking the bucket is personal.

“About 15 years ago I had a lump removed. It was golf ball-sized. Thankfully it was benign so stayed in one spot, however not many women are as lucky. When I was 12 my grandmother died from breast cancer and I’ve had other family members die from different types of cancer as well.”

Around 85 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across Taranaki every year. Nationally, according to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand website, 70% to 75% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 80% of women who die from it are aged 50 years or older.

As well as this, 6% of breast cancer in New Zealand occurs under the age of 40 years. Although it is uncommon, men also get breast cancer, with about 25 men diagnosed in New Zealand each year. The survival rate for breast cancer if diagnosed early is 92%.

She said supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation is important.

“They need the funding for research and to help those with breast cancer. These days you’re seeing a lot of young woman with it and it’s just not fair so it’s important to do what you can to help. The earlier it’s detected the likelier you are to survive. That’s what makes Breast Cancer Foundation’s work so important. ”

The Taranaki area is still in need of volunteers and Crofskey encouraged people to sign up.

“That early detection is very crucial and if you can help the organisation that helps with this, why wouldn’t you?”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner, said the donations made to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal are vital to continue the charity’s work.

“We don’t receive any government funding, so we rely entirely on the generosity of our incredible volunteers and donors to keep our vital programmes going. Breast cancer affects one in nine New Zealand women, but the good news is it can be successfully treated if detected early. The money raised through the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal will help to support patients going through treatment and make sure more women can get an earlier diagnosis.”

The details:

What: Taranaki Pink Ribbon Street Appeal

When: Friday, October 18 to Saturday, October 19

Volunteer: visit the Pink Ribbon Volunteer website and click the Taranaki tab to select shift times and locations



