Taranaki is in need of more volunteers for this year's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 18 and 19.

This month a Taranaki volunteer will be shaking her collection bucket for a cause close to her heart.

Jan Crofskey, from New Plymouth, has signed up as a collector for the annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. She will join thousands of other collectors nationwide on October 18 and 19, collecting funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Crofskey, who has collected for the organisation on-and-off for the past couple years said her reasoning behind shaking the bucket is personal.

“About 15 years ago I had a lump removed. It was golf ball-sized. Thankfully it was benign so stayed in one spot, however not many women are as lucky. When I was 12 my grandmother died from breast cancer and I’ve had other family members die from different types of cancer as well.”

Around 85 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across Taranaki every year. Nationally, according to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand website, 70% to 75% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 80% of women who die from it are aged 50 years or older.