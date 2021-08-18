Taranaki's Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services running pop-up Covid test clinics

The pop-up Covid-19 testing clinic will be in Stratford on Thursday. Pictured is a health worker at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in Wellington. Photo / NZME

Keeping whānau safe and well is the motivation behind a Covid-19 pop-up testing clinic coming to Stratford tomorrow, Thursday 19.

Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls says the Stratford clinic is one of several taking place around the region over the next couple of days.

"The only way we can keep our community safe is to quickly identify any potential infection in our community. It's only by testing we can have that assurance."

While the current community Covid cases are in Auckland, that doesn't mean Taranaki residents should be complacent, he says.

"We are a travelling community, across the country as well as overseas. People from here come into contact with people who have been to other regions so we are encouraging people to come and get tested."

People who are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone who is symptomatic, have been to Auckland or have been in contact with someone who has returned from Auckland are all welcome to be tested he says.

"Anyone who wants that reassurance or thinks they might have symptoms or have been exposed."

They don't need to book, he says, but "just come along, we will take care of you".

He says asked that people remain in their vehicle on arrival, as staff will come and take the required details before getting the test completed as quickly as possible.

More pop-up clinics are likely to be scheduled as needed, he says.

The pop-up testing clinic will take place on Thursday, August 19 in the Stratford War Memorial carpark between 1.30 and 3.30pm.

Other clinic locations and times are:

Manaia - Old St Cuthbert's Church, 36 Putukukupa St, Thursday, August 19 between 10am and 12.30pm.

Manaia - Old St Cuthbert's Church, 36 Putukukupa St, Friday, August 20 between 10am and 12.30pm.

Kaponga - Kaponga Town Hall, Victoria St, Friday, August 20 between 1.30 and 3pm.