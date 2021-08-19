Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Taranaki iwi confirm variant will limit response

The highly contagious nature of the Delta variant is putting limits on how iwi can respond to the level 4 lockdown in Taranaki. Photo / file

By Craig Ashworth, Local Democracy Reporter

Two more iwi have confirmed that their level 4 lockdown response in Taranaki will be limited by the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant.

The post-settlement entities for Taranaki and Te Ātiawa say the danger from Delta demands much more caution to minimise the risk of spread.

On Wednesday, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said iwi like her Ngāti Ruanui were unlikely to offer support services on the scale they did at the last lockdown.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Bevan Conley

The chief executive of Te Kāhui o Taranaki, Wharehoka Wano, agreed the contagious variant had changed the game.

"It will be different at this early stage: things like checkpoints, probably not, because we haven't got that ability to go out and mobilise."

But he said early planning was already underway for what might happen when the alert level comes down.

"We need to be very conscious if different parts of the country in the next few weeks are going to close down and we open up – we need to determine what we do at those points"

Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa chairperson Liana Poutu said volunteers were already offering to help.

"Right now, we don't need any volunteers but we've got our teams in the background that are planning our response should we stay in lockdown for a longer period of time, should regions be locked down and we have checkpoints established."

Wano said the iwi was keen to support but it wouldn't include things like personal hand-deliveries to homes like last lockdown.

"If we do support with health packs and those sorts of things they will be delivered by the right people that are going through the right restrictions."

Poutu encouraged whānau to get prepared for a possible longer lockdown and not to take risks.

"Please stay home and stay safe – we don't want you roaming around because this Delta variant is far more contagious than what we were dealing with last time and it's also airborne."

She emphasised that face masks were now compulsory at all indoor public services open to the public and on public transport, and face covering was recommended at any time outside the home.

The World Health Organisation acknowledged the airborne spread of Covid in April and Delta infections have happened within seconds rather than minutes.

Wano said iwi are getting ready to deal with tangihanga, as funeral gatherings are forbidden under level 4.

He said this week's Koroneihana celebrations for Kīngi Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII at Tūrangawaewae Marae had been cancelled for a second year running because of Covid lockdowns.

Mourners usually carry memorial photos to Koroneihana of those who have died in the previous year.

This year photos can be submitted via email until 2pm on Friday to be included in a livestreamed service on Saturday morning.