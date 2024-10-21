The business took off, and she’s since sold “tens of thousands” of pairs through her website alone, with market sales on top of that number.

While her website brings in plenty of business, Fellerhoff enjoys selling at markets and has been a regular stallholder at the annual Taranaki Diocesan School PTA Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete since 2017.

“I love that the fete is so well organised and there is such a wide selection of stalls. It’s a great start to the Christmas season, I always start my gift shopping at the fete every year.”

She has plenty of repeat customers, she said, some buying over 30 pairs and still counting.

Jess Fellerhoff's business Fall for Fancy offers a range of earrings and will be at the Under the Mountain arts and crafts fete in Stratford on Saturday, October 26.

That support is invaluable for a small business such as hers, she said.

“When you support a small business, you are supporting the local economy. Helping local families to pay for things like school camps and music lessons. Small businesses provide a personalised service and really care about their customers, you’re not just a transaction.”

In return, customers get the chance to purchase items they won’t see in every shop or mall, she said, that are made with plenty of thought going into every aspect from the materials used to the designs and colours.

“My earrings are made from wood and resin, thin brass and stainless steel and glass. The most important thing for me when it comes to materials is ensuring they are lightweight. No one wants stretched earlobes. I work closely with several manufacturers to bring my designs to life. My glass dome earrings are a real mix of digital pattern design, scrapbook paper and some others are painted.”

All Fall for Fancy earring hooks are free of nickel, lead and cadmium, which are the main culprits for skin allergies said Fellerhoff.

“I am also able to upgrade earring hooks to sterling silver for those with super sensitive ears.”

Earrings make great Christmas presents, says Jess Fellerhoff.

The Under the Mountain fete is popular with shoppers wanting an early start on their Christmas gift buying, and earrings make the perfect present, said Fellerhoff.

“They are ideal as a small token of appreciation, perfect for teachers, colleagues and friends as a way to say thank you. You can choose pairs based on a favourite colour or a design that is personal to them. They are also great to post as they are so lightweight. This year I have had earrings reach all corners of the globe, the UK, Uruguay, Brazil, Canada, Australia and all over NZ.”

As well as earrings, Fellerhoff sells a range of earring stands and jewellery boxes that can be personalised.

All her items are available from her website.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.