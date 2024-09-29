Hundreds of mini motorcross riders will descend on New Plymouth for the 2024 Interdrill New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals.

New Zealand’s youngest motocross drivers are coming to compete in New Plymouth.

During the school holidays, the Taranaki Motorcross Club will host the 2024 Interdrill New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals.

At the event riders aged between 4 and 11 will navigate the Taranaki Motorcross Club’s home track on Barrett Rd.

With 160 entries received and a crowd of more than 800 expected over the weekend, Taranaki Motorcycle Club president Hamish Logan said the event will be great for Taranaki.

“The event is shaping up to be a big one, and what a fantastic opportunity to showcase Taranaki. It sheds a positive light on mini motocross and shows what these kids can achieve at a grassroots level. “