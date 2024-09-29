Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki to host 2024 New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals for young riders

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Hundreds of mini motorcross riders will descend on New Plymouth for the 2024 Interdrill New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals.

New Zealand’s youngest motocross drivers are coming to compete in New Plymouth.

During the school holidays, the Taranaki Motorcross Club will host the 2024 Interdrill New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals.

At the event riders aged between 4 and 11 will navigate the Taranaki Motorcross Club’s home track on Barrett Rd.

With 160 entries received and a crowd of more than 800 expected over the weekend, Taranaki Motorcycle Club president Hamish Logan said the event will be great for Taranaki.

“The event is shaping up to be a big one, and what a fantastic opportunity to showcase Taranaki. It sheds a positive light on mini motocross and shows what these kids can achieve at a grassroots level. “

He said the committee had worked hard to make the event a reality.

“We’re excited to see it come to fruition and witness what these young riders can do. The competition will not only test their skills but also nurture future stars of the sport. There is plenty of rising talent to keep your eye out for, with both local and nationwide talent being showcased.”

New Plymouth could be the starting point for some future big wins, he said.

“Many top-tier senior motocross riders can trace their careers back to mini motocross, with the Mini Nationals often being the start of a journey toward national and even international success. For some, pathways to international competition may begin right here in New Plymouth.”

The details:

What: 2024 New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals.

When: Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6. Friday: 1pm gates open, 4pm-5.30pm sign-on. Saturday: 7am-8am sign-on, 8.15am safety briefing, 8.30am practice. Sunday: 8am briefing, racing from 8.15am.

Where: 566 Barrett Rd.

More information: Taranaki Motorcycle Club Facebook page.

