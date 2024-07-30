Advertisement
Stratford Press

Taranaki Stock Car Club wins award for New Zealand Stockcar Championship

Stratford Press
By Jarrod MacBeth
4 mins to read
Some of the Stratford Speedway team with the awards received. TSCC vice-president and life member Chris Uhlenberg (left), race starter Richard Aldridge, TSCC and SNZ life member Peter Kuriger anf Lynda Kuriger, TSCC president Kim Sharpe, TSCC club captain Jarrod MacBeth and TSCC committee member Daryl Uhlenberg.

After an extremely busy season for the Taranaki Stock Car Club (Stratford Speedway), the team was rewarded for their efforts at the Speedway New Zealand Awards on Saturday night.

The team won Event of the Year for the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship.

The 2023/2023 season featured six national titles - The Plant and Fabrication Services New Zealand Modified Championship, the M.C Fale North Island Saloon Championship, Mowtika Lawns and Maintenance New Zealand Streetstock Grand Prix, Sentry Hill Motel New Zealand Saloon Grand Prix, Zodiac Signs/Jono Noonan Contracting New Zealand Minisprint Championship and the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship.

These events all required a huge amount of planning and logistical work so they could run at their best and each one was given the time they needed by sub-committees, the club and planners to ensure their success.

Improvements at the venue throughout the season included upgraded pit lighting, more comfortable seating installed in the grandstand, additional seating installed for the New Zealand Stockcar Championship and a change in process to how cars gridded in the pits before their races to speed up the turnaround.

There were also changes that were not of the physical or easily visible variety. There was a big push behind the scenes to change the club’s culture to be one that is more welcoming, to involve new and younger people within the sport and to treat everyone fairly and these made a noticeable difference at every race night.

At the awards, Stratford Speedway had made the finalists for the “Best event of the year” with both the New Zealand Modified Championship and the New Zealand Stockcar Championship and was awarded the winner for the New Zealand Stockcar Championship.

Stratford Speedway were also in the finalist for the “Most Improved Club Run Speedway” and won this award too.

Several club members had made the finalists for “Competitor of the Year” in their respective classes - Jason Kalin (Modifieds), Blair Uhlenberg (Superstocks), Duane Hickman (Minisprints) and Karl Uhlenberg (Minisprints). Although these drivers did not win, with over three thousand competitors involved in the sport, making the three finalists is certainly an achievement in itself.

Club President Kim Sharpe was proud of Stratford Speedway’s achievements.

“I could not be prouder of what the club has achieved over the past 12 months. With six national titles we needed to be a well-drilled team to run race meetings to the very highest standard possible and that is exactly what we did. Going into the Speedway New Zealand awards evening Stratford Speedway was up for several awards, and we were happy to come away with Event of the Year for the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship.”

She said the championship was well organised.

“I honestly have not heard one negative thing about the New Zealand Stockcar two-day event and with close to 200 competitors, this confirms to me how good this event was. We also received the Most Improved Volunteered run track for the 2023/24 season which is a great achievement, we had a goal to be better and to show everyone how good Stratford Speedway can be and we 100% did that.”

Kim also appreciates what the wider Stratford Speedway team has achieved.

“I would like to thank everyone who had a part to play in our season. I hope you are all proud of what you have contributed to our club and sport. The foundation is firmly set, and we cannot wait to do it all again for the 2024/25 season.”

Stratford Speedway is working on getting things ready for the new season which will begin at the end of October.

