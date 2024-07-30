There were also changes that were not of the physical or easily visible variety. There was a big push behind the scenes to change the club’s culture to be one that is more welcoming, to involve new and younger people within the sport and to treat everyone fairly and these made a noticeable difference at every race night.

At the awards, Stratford Speedway had made the finalists for the “Best event of the year” with both the New Zealand Modified Championship and the New Zealand Stockcar Championship and was awarded the winner for the New Zealand Stockcar Championship.

Stratford Speedway were also in the finalist for the “Most Improved Club Run Speedway” and won this award too.

Several club members had made the finalists for “Competitor of the Year” in their respective classes - Jason Kalin (Modifieds), Blair Uhlenberg (Superstocks), Duane Hickman (Minisprints) and Karl Uhlenberg (Minisprints). Although these drivers did not win, with over three thousand competitors involved in the sport, making the three finalists is certainly an achievement in itself.

Club President Kim Sharpe was proud of Stratford Speedway’s achievements.

“I could not be prouder of what the club has achieved over the past 12 months. With six national titles we needed to be a well-drilled team to run race meetings to the very highest standard possible and that is exactly what we did. Going into the Speedway New Zealand awards evening Stratford Speedway was up for several awards, and we were happy to come away with Event of the Year for the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship.”

She said the championship was well organised.

“I honestly have not heard one negative thing about the New Zealand Stockcar two-day event and with close to 200 competitors, this confirms to me how good this event was. We also received the Most Improved Volunteered run track for the 2023/24 season which is a great achievement, we had a goal to be better and to show everyone how good Stratford Speedway can be and we 100% did that.”

Kim also appreciates what the wider Stratford Speedway team has achieved.

“I would like to thank everyone who had a part to play in our season. I hope you are all proud of what you have contributed to our club and sport. The foundation is firmly set, and we cannot wait to do it all again for the 2024/25 season.”

Stratford Speedway is working on getting things ready for the new season which will begin at the end of October.