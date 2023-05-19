Avon School is having a winter clothing drive.

As the cost of living rises, one Stratford school is helping families keep warm this winter.

Avon School has organised a free clothing drive to help families with rising clothing costs and ever-growing children. Board of trustees presiding member Aimee Hooper-Ede says the decision to run the clothing drive started with a conversation at a school event.

“It was at Deidre Minhinnick’s celebration of 25 years as a teacher aide. We spoke about the cost of living crisis and how as prices increase, people will find it harder to buy new clothes.”

From there the idea has gained the support of staff, board members, and the wider community.

“We all want to help in any way that we can.”

Donations are already coming in but Aimee says there is plenty of room for more.

“We want to help as many people as we can. Donation wise we’re looking for clean and gently used clothes and shoes of all sizes. The focus is winter clothes but it’s not limited to that.”

The clothing drive is open to everyone, not just school families.

“Chances are there are parents who are struggling this winter who spent the extra money on a jacket for their children, leaving them with no jacket for the winter or whole families who are struggling.”

After advertising the event on Facebook, Aimee says the post was flooded with comments of support.

“It just goes to show how much something like this is needed in our community.”

As well as looking for donations, the school also needs volunteers to help run the clothing drive.

“We need as many hands as possible to ensure we help as many people as we can.”

Donations of clean and gently used clothes and shoes can be dropped off to Avon School during school hours (9am-2.30pm) or in business hours (8am-5pm) at Hire2U NZ Ltd in Stratford.

“Every bit helps. We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us so far, and thank those who will help in the future.”

The Details

What: Avon School and Community Clothing Drive

When: Sunday, May 28 1pm-3pm

Where: Avon School, 135 Hamlet St, Stratford

Other: For more information, or to volunteer email: presidingmember@avon.school.nz