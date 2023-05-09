Deidre Minhinnick (centre) has worked as a teacher aide at Avon School for the past 25 years. Photo / Alyssa Smith

For the past 25 years, Deidre Minhinnick has worked as a teacher aide for Avon School.

April 30 marked 25 years in the position for Deidre, and whānau, staff and students organised a celebration on Monday, May 1.

Avon School principal Lisa Hill says although she’s been at the school for only a term, she can see how appreciated Deidre is by the school community.

“The children love her. If something needs doing, Deidre will get it done. At the moment she’s helping to run the literacy intervention programme for our tamariki. She’s one of the people who help to make Avon School as special as it is.”

Deidre started her role as a teacher aide in 1998 and she says the job is the best one she’s had.

“I love working with children, especially at Avon School.”

In that time Deidre has taught generations of kids.

“It’s quite special to teach the kids of the students I taught. Avon is a wonderful place to be, the kids are so loving.”

As well as teaching the pupils, Deidre has had the chance to learn herself.

“I’ve had training in different areas such as the literacy programme. It helps to keep the mind active. I’ve learnt a lot of things over the years.”

Lisa says the celebration was kept as a surprise for Deidre.

“It was quite hard to keep under wraps but we managed to. We wanted to surprise Deidre and show her just how much our school appreciates her.”

At the celebration Deidre was gifted a pounamu, flowers and a card from the schooling community before staff and pupils performed waiata and kapa haka for her. She says the celebration came as a shock.

“It was the most amazing surprise, I didn’t expect it at all. The performance was spectacular. Their kapa haka was very powerful. I feel privileged to have them perform for me. I’ve enjoyed my time here and I have no plans to leave yet.”



















