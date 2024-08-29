Advertisement
Taranaki Regional Council seeks local environmental champions

2 mins to read
Stratford High School ex-student Arabella Barber jointly won the Youth Environmental Leader award in 2023.

The Taranaki Regional Council is looking for the community’s unsung environmental heroes.

Nominations are now open for the 31st Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards, which recognise outstanding mahi and initiatives that aim to help protect and enhance our region’s environment.

Last year’s winners included efforts to protect biodiversity in the eastern hill country, a solar power farm in Kapuni, an initiative to protect shellfish along 70km of coastline and mahi by a farming group to protect freshwater across Taranaki.

The council revamped the award categories in 2023 to simplify the process and align the categories with its environmental objectives which include effectively managing and protecting freshwater, safeguarding biodiversity and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The awards have a range of categories, allowing the public to nominate everyone from all walks of life.

The seven award categories are: environmental action in education, environmental action in biodiversity, environmental leadership in climate action, environmental action in water quality improvement, youth environmental leader, environmental leadership in farming and environmental action in the community.

Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said the quality of entries each year shows there are many unsung heroes across the region.

“Our mission is to work with our community and care for Taranaki and we’re always delighted to see the award nominations which show that there are so many people and organisations doing their bit to make the region a better place to live.”

She said the council can’t wait to see who is nominated this year.

She said she encourages people to nominate the unsung environmental heroes.

“If you know a local environmental hero who you think is making a difference in your community, please let us know as we’d love to find out what they’re doing and recognise their work.”

Nominations close on September 23, with the awards presented at a formal event in November. To nominate an environmental superhero, visit the Taranaki Regional Council website.

