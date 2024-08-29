The seven award categories are: environmental action in education, environmental action in biodiversity, environmental leadership in climate action, environmental action in water quality improvement, youth environmental leader, environmental leadership in farming and environmental action in the community.

Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said the quality of entries each year shows there are many unsung heroes across the region.

“Our mission is to work with our community and care for Taranaki and we’re always delighted to see the award nominations which show that there are so many people and organisations doing their bit to make the region a better place to live.”

She said the council can’t wait to see who is nominated this year.

“We can’t wait to see who is nominated this year and find out what people have been doing around the maunga to protect native biodiversity and our many waterways or mahi to build sustainable communities and reduce climate change.”

She said she encourages people to nominate the unsung environmental heroes.

“If you know a local environmental hero who you think is making a difference in your community, please let us know as we’d love to find out what they’re doing and recognise their work.”

Nominations close on September 23, with the awards presented at a formal event in November. To nominate an environmental superhero, visit the Taranaki Regional Council website.