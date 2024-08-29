The Taranaki Regional Council is looking for the community’s unsung environmental heroes.
Nominations are now open for the 31st Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards, which recognise outstanding mahi and initiatives that aim to help protect and enhance our region’s environment.
Last year’s winners included efforts to protect biodiversity in the eastern hill country, a solar power farm in Kapuni, an initiative to protect shellfish along 70km of coastline and mahi by a farming group to protect freshwater across Taranaki.
The council revamped the award categories in 2023 to simplify the process and align the categories with its environmental objectives which include effectively managing and protecting freshwater, safeguarding biodiversity and mitigating the effects of climate change.
The awards have a range of categories, allowing the public to nominate everyone from all walks of life.