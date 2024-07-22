Taranaki referee Chloe Sampson. Photo / TRFU

She said she’d had a lot of support, which had been a “massive help to get me where I am now”.

It’s been a busy season for Sampson already. She was an assistant referee for selected women’s internationals this year and during the Super Rugby Aupiki competition, and made her premier club debut in June.

Lahmert has rapidly risen in refereeing and was recently announced as the province’s top-ranked referee in his second official year with the whistle.

He will also make his debut in the Farah Palmer Cup on August 24 in Whakatāne and will control a Heartland match in Taupō on September 14. He will become Taranaki’s 95th first-class referee.

Lahmert said the best thing about refereeing was giving back to the game that had done so much for him.

“Right now, I’m just taking it all in,” he said. “I’m bloody stoked to be part of the upcoming games; I’m looking forward to being out in the middle; it’s the closest you can be without playing.”

He said he was also enjoying being part of the local association, which “cares so much for the game”.

Refereeing shared similarities with playing by travelling and meeting new people, he said, and is supported by his partner, Anna, and three boys.

Lahmert and Sampson are two of five Taranaki referees involved in international and New Zealand Rugby’s domestic competitions.

Paul Williams refereed Samoa’s win against Italy this month. While the Rugby Championship appointments are yet to be released, he’s likely to take a role as assistant referee or referee.

Richard Kelly, a former sevens international referee, now takes his place in the television match official (TMO) booth and will make his international debut as a TMO in the Australia v Georgia game on July 20 after a strong Super Rugby season.

Will Johnston, who controlled last Saturday’s premier club final, has been appointed to Heartland matches in Whanganui and Masterton during the earlier stages of the competition.