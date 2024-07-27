“She wanted to qualify for the main section and she did, coming ninth equal overall. Six girls are selected from each region and there are 15 regions in total. She did amazing. The next goal was to make a final and she made two of them. The third was to win a medal and she ended up winning several.”

Stevens said she enjoyed the championship.

“I’m happy I achieved my goals.”

She said she’s played darts for as long as she can remember.

“It’s something fun and different.”

Karaitiana said youth between the ages of eight and 17 keen to give darts a go can come to the Take a Kid to Darts day.

“All children need to have a supervising adult. Players from the South Taranaki Darts Club will be there to play and show the kids how to play.”

Results: Georgia Stevens: runner-up in youth girls pairs consolation, last 16 of the main round. Tyler Frost-Washer: semi-finalist in the main round of junior mixed pairs. Leeva Campbell: Last eight in youth girls pairs consolation. Sharla-May Cassidy: last 16 of the main round, semi-finalist in the main round of junior mixed pairs. Kyron Donbroski: last eight of junior mixed pairs consolation.

The Details:

What: Take a Kid to Darts day

When: Sunday, August 25, 9.30am check-in, 10am start

Where: Old Eltham Rugby Gym, 54 Railway Street, Eltham

Contact Tracy Karaitiana to book a spot: 027 476 5534.











