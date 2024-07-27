Some South Taranaki junior darts league players hit the mark at a national championship in July.
Five players from the South Taranaki Junior Youth Darts Club, based in Eltham, represented Taranaki at the New Zealand Darts Council Junior Youth Championships in Whakatane from July 12-15.
The players, Georgia Stevens, Tyler Frost-Washer, Leeva Campbell, Sharla-May Cassidy and Kyron Donbroski, were “fantastic” said Tracy Karaitiana, who started the club.
“They played excellently.”
She said her daughter Stevens, 15, set three goals for the championship.