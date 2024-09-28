“Unfortunately two of the four Taranaki Photography Clubs have folded this year.”

Both remaining clubs, New Plymouth and Stratford, are still going well, however, she said.

“Stratford Camera Club is still thriving with a stable membership. I think the friendly, welcoming and inclusive attitude of our members to newbies helps and we are always trying to cater for our members’ needs.”

These Boots Will Walk No More, a photo taken by a member of one of Taranaki's camera clubs. Photo / Jocelyn Barrett

The Stratford club turns 70 this year and currently has around 40 members, all of whom benefit from each other’s experience, she said.

“We meet on the fourth Tuesday monthly at the Stratford Baptist Church at 7pm. Members submit up to three digital images and these are reviewed by outside assessors then projected on a big screen at club night along with feedback. Members also share their skills and ideas with each other. We also run workshops and exhibitions throughout the year.”

For Morton herself, photography offers a way to continually learn and challenge herself.

“Personally I love the challenge of capturing a moment, losing yourself in looking through a camera viewfinder to shoot a snippet of the world in a new way. Learning continually trying different camera settings and post-processing techniques.”

Magpie in Spring, a photo taken by a member of one of Taranaki's camera clubs. Photo / Jocelyn Barrett

One of the challenges happens every month, she said.

“One of the hardest decisions to make is deciding on which of the numerous images to submit. In the end, it is which image you are most proud of. Not all digital images reproduce well into printed form so this needs to be considered when selecting prints.”

As well as the public exhibition on Friday evening, there is an interclub day on the Saturday for pre-registered guests, she said. The day features a range of guest speakers and presentations.

This year’s line-up is fantastic, Morton said.

“We always try to find guest speakers that offer something to all attendees and cover different aspects of photography.”

Guests will hear from Brad Hanson from Palmerston North, who will share insights and imagery from his early career as a military photographer in the RNZAF as well as his current work as a freelancer, said Morton, who described him as being “a visual storyteller”.

Viv Adamson will speak about her photography journey, through which she has received many honours, said Morton.

“Her work is impressive. She captures ‘wow’ images both from her trips and experimentation. A recent one of a set of dominoes was especially impressive using in-camera techniques”

Black Headed Jumping Spider - Trite Planiceps, a photo taken by a member of one of Taranaki's camera clubs. Photo / John Rowe

Guests will also see a presentation from Al Gibson, a freelance photojournalist who spent many years capturing world events for the NZ Herald. He has won numerous awards for his work as a press photographer, including winning New Zealand Press Photographer of the Year four times, a feat no other photographer had achieved before.

“Hearing from him is an incredible opportunity to gain insight into what it takes to be one of New Zealand’s leading photojournalists. Unfortunately, work commitments have stopped Alan from attending personally but we have a presentation from him.”

Whether people are interested in trying photography themselves or simply want to see the images, the exhibition is a “must-see” said Morton.

“It is not very often you get to see printed photos now. I am sure the viewers will be impressed with the images as there will be a huge variety on show.”

The details:

What: Taranaki Interclub 2024

When: Friday, October 11, 6-8pm

Where: Stratford Baptist Church, 74 Portia St, Stratford.

More details about the Stratford Camera Club: Contact Sue Morton, president, 027 873 2335 or Jocelyn Barrett, secretary, 06 765 7596

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.