Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist opens at Percy Thomson Gallery on Friday, April 27.

A national touring exhibition is stopping in at a Stratford gallery this month.

Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist opens at Percy Thomson Gallery on April 27 and gallery director Laura Campbell said the gallery is the exhibition’s final stop before it returns to Te Papa Museum in Wellington.

“This first opened in Wellington during the Covid-19 lockdown so no one could travel and see it.

“Having it here is an honour and a great opportunity for people to see 16 works from one of New Zealand’s most iconic 20th-century artists.”

The exhibition has toured the country for the past two years, with Percy Thomson Gallery as the final stop.

“This gallery is the perfect place to have the exhibition as it’s central to the Taranaki region and not far for people to travel to see it.”

Campbell said the works belong to Te Papa Museum.

“We are one of only eight galleries that Te Papa lends to which is quite a feat. There are specific requirements for their works and this gallery fits them. It’s so cool that Stratford can host these national touring exhibitions.”

She said the exhibition showcases many of Angus’s most infamous works, including Rutu, 1951, Cleopatra, 1938, and Central Otago (1953-56/1969).

“This exhibition will appeal to all audiences and show what she did for the country’s art history. She is a significant artist in her own right and is an important part of our history.”

The exhibition is sponsored by Singapore Airlines and Campbell said visitors have an opportunity to win a holiday.

“Each gallery destination has been given a double pass return flight to Singapore. Since we’re such a small gallery, it’s a better chance of winning which is quite amazing.

“It’s a pretty unique opportunity to have and doesn’t the opportunity to go from Stratford to Singapore sound amazing?”

She said the exhibition runs until June with modern art Te Papa curator Lizzie Bisley coming to the gallery on June 13 for a talk as part of Taranaki Arts Festival Trust’s Winter Fest 2024 festival.

“There’s a bunch of exciting things happening so be sure to come along and see the exhibition and mark the date of the curator talk in your diaries.”

The Details:

What: Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist

When: April 27- June 23

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place, Stratford







