Warning for motorists on SH3 near Inglewood as diesel spill causes delays

Traffic management will be in place while the spill is cleared.

A diesel spill on SH3 between Inglewood and Egmont Village is causing delays today.

Police are asking motorists to take extra care on the road from Inglewood through Egmont Village and up Egmont Road, after a diesel spill earlier this morning.

Contractors are en route to clear the road. Traffic management will be in place while the spill is cleared.

A police spokesperson said police have received reports of vehicles losing traction and some minor crashes. Motorists are asked to maintain a safe following distance and to lower their speed in the area.

A motorist who was travelling south from New Plymouth said the spill affected both sides of the road.

“I saw several drivers struggle to keep their car safely on the road. Some have pulled over, others have their hazard lights on and are driving very slowly along the road.”

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

