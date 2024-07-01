The 2024 Taranaki Foundation Emergence Awards ceremony took place on Friday, June 28. Photo / Ilona Hanne
A New Plymouth Girls’ High School student was the supreme winner of the 2024 Taranaki Foundation Emergence Awards.
Seventeen-year-old Rujula Chitnis’ printmaking art piece, Dancers, earned her the top cash prize of $2000 and the chance to host a solo exhibition at Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford.
In her artist’s statement, she said the work celebrates an important part of Indian culture.
“There are Gods and Goddesses of dance. By creating this piece of art, I wanted to depict the graceful movement of classical Indian dancers, while creating an atmosphere of what their moves make the viewers feel,” the statement said.
“In Bharatnatyam, each hand movement and look had a meaning. Each performance tells a unique story. I wanted to portray this with my artwork so I built on layers of medium. The background features a temple with family heritage created with a print plate, connecting my personal history. I also wanted to communicate the decline of dancing as the Indian culture is getting Westernised. This is shown with the faded beige dancer.”
She learnt she won on the way to the airport with her family, with Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell calling her from the ceremony on Friday, June 28. Campbell said Chitnis was grateful for the opportunity to showcase her works.
“She said it’s an incredible honour and she’s thankful to the Percy Thomson Gallery and the Taranaki Foundation for the opportunity.”
Image 1 of 14: Dancers by Rujula Chitnis, 17, was the supreme winner of the Taranaki Foundation Emergence Awards. Photo / Ilona Hanne
Campbell said the awards are a great way to celebrate local youth talent.
“We love seeing your works at the gallery and we will treasure having them here for the next three weeks. Congratulations to all participants for sharing their beautiful artworks with our community.”
Chitnis’ entry was one of 130 across 22 award categories in this year’s awards sponsored by the Taranaki Foundation through the Taranaki Hauora Fund, established in 2018 in memory of Leon Squire, son of Kelvin and Carolyn Squire.
The works were judged by Elliot Collins, Dwayne Duthie and Jennifer Halli. Collins said the calibre of work was high.
“It took five hours to decide, which speaks to the strength and talent showcased this year.”
Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said he was proud of the event’s growth.
" I encourage our up-and-coming creatives to continue pushing boundaries and exploring their talent.”
The exhibition featuring the artworks will run until Sunday, July 21, with visitors able to view and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced when the exhibition is finished.
Full results:
Main awards - presented by Josh Hickford:
Supreme Winner: Rujula Chitnis (17), New Plymouth- $2000, 2nd Amelia Prestidge (14) Bell Block- $1000, 3rd Kaelynn Ross (14), New Plymouth -$750. Highly Commended: Portia Roper (22), Ōakura, Jasper Rhodes (15), New Plymouth - $500.
Category awards ($500 each) - presented by Elliott Collins
Photography: Samuell Tippett (14), New Plymouth. Painting: Suzy le Fleming (25), New Plymouth. 2D (other than painting): Alex Heather (17), New Plymouth. 3D: Renee Ross-Cranson (26), New Plymouth.Fibre Art: Rhiannon Higgs (23), Midhirst.
Secondary School awards - presented by Jennifer Halli