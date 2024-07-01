She learnt she won on the way to the airport with her family, with Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell calling her from the ceremony on Friday, June 28. Campbell said Chitnis was grateful for the opportunity to showcase her works.

“She said it’s an incredible honour and she’s thankful to the Percy Thomson Gallery and the Taranaki Foundation for the opportunity.”

Image 1 of 14 : Dancers by Rujula Chitnis, 17, was the supreme winner of the Taranaki Foundation Emergence Awards. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Campbell said the awards are a great way to celebrate local youth talent.

“We love seeing your works at the gallery and we will treasure having them here for the next three weeks. Congratulations to all participants for sharing their beautiful artworks with our community.”

Chitnis’ entry was one of 130 across 22 award categories in this year’s awards sponsored by the Taranaki Foundation through the Taranaki Hauora Fund, established in 2018 in memory of Leon Squire, son of Kelvin and Carolyn Squire.

The works were judged by Elliot Collins, Dwayne Duthie and Jennifer Halli. Collins said the calibre of work was high.

“It took five hours to decide, which speaks to the strength and talent showcased this year.”

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said he was proud of the event’s growth.

" I encourage our up-and-coming creatives to continue pushing boundaries and exploring their talent.”

The exhibition featuring the artworks will run until Sunday, July 21, with visitors able to view and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced when the exhibition is finished.

Full results:

Main awards - presented by Josh Hickford:

Supreme Winner: Rujula Chitnis (17), New Plymouth- $2000, 2nd Amelia Prestidge (14) Bell Block- $1000, 3rd Kaelynn Ross (14), New Plymouth -$750. Highly Commended: Portia Roper (22), Ōakura, Jasper Rhodes (15), New Plymouth - $500.

Category awards ($500 each) - presented by Elliott Collins

Photography: Samuell Tippett (14), New Plymouth. Painting: Suzy le Fleming (25), New Plymouth. 2D (other than painting): Alex Heather (17), New Plymouth. 3D: Renee Ross-Cranson (26), New Plymouth.Fibre Art: Rhiannon Higgs (23), Midhirst.

Secondary School awards - presented by Jennifer Halli

Secondary school: Greer Upson (17), New Plymouth - $750, 2nd Natalie Dahl Barry (13), Okato - $500, 3rd Addison Schwirtlich (17), New Plymouth - $250. Merit 13-14 years: Rebecca Cleary (13), Inglewood - $100. Merit 15-19 years: Celina Ramsdale (17), New Plymouth - $100.

Special awards - presented by Dwayne Duthie

Toi Māori: Charlotte Stark (21), Hāwera - $500. Highly commended Annay Sari Erena Hale (21), New Plymouth - $300. First-time exhibitor winner: Greer Lock (16), New Plymouth - $300.

Additional recognition - presented by Josh Hickford

Taranaki Foundation choice: Heather Phillips (21), New Plymouth - $300, Judges’ encouragement: Vince Ropata (22), New Plymouth -$300. Director’s choice: Blake Tanner (24), New Plymouth - $300.















