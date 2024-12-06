Bruce Williams from Combined Motors Inglewood and Taranaki Electricity Trust chair Mike Davey with the shipment of mobility scooters.

Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) has received a new shipment of mobility scooters, ready to help residents with mobility and independence.

TET chair Mike Davey said they received 32 new mobility scooters, which will be distributed through the trust’s mobility scooter grant.

“The Stratford, Eltham, Inglewood and Waitara Lions Clubs process individual applications and arrange delivery to those in need. The trust appreciates the lions’ involvement as they do the hard work.”

The initiative has been running for more than 15 years, he said and about 100 scooters are in use in the community.

Because of the increasing costs of the scooters, the trust arranged to import a container and 32 units, said Davey.