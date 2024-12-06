Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki Electricity Trust imports 32 mobility scooters to aid local residents

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Bruce Williams from Combined Motors Inglewood and Taranaki Electricity Trust chair Mike Davey with the shipment of mobility scooters.

Bruce Williams from Combined Motors Inglewood and Taranaki Electricity Trust chair Mike Davey with the shipment of mobility scooters.

Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) has received a new shipment of mobility scooters, ready to help residents with mobility and independence.

TET chair Mike Davey said they received 32 new mobility scooters, which will be distributed through the trust’s mobility scooter grant.

“The Stratford, Eltham, Inglewood and Waitara Lions Clubs process individual applications and arrange delivery to those in need. The trust appreciates the lions’ involvement as they do the hard work.”

The initiative has been running for more than 15 years, he said and about 100 scooters are in use in the community.

Because of the increasing costs of the scooters, the trust arranged to import a container and 32 units, said Davey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They arrived at Combined Motors in Inglewood, the facility that dispatches the mobility scooters to the various clubs.”

“We are assisting people who are limited by their mobility, to be independent and enjoy their independence.”

He said the trust has a good track record of supporting and caring for its community, with “two investments in aged-care facilities in Stratford and Inglewood and supporting our medical centres in Stratford, Inglewood, Eltham and Waitara”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Due to increasing costs, he said the trustees have discussed capping the number of mobility scooters at 100.

“However, no decision has been made, but this could be an option in the future. I acknowledge the Stratford, Eltham, Inglewood and Waitara Lions clubs who identify the persons in our community with mobility restrictions and manage the process for the TET trust.”

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press