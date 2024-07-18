The Taranaki Electricity Trust awarded over $5.2m in grants from April to June. Photo/ Unsplash

The Taranaki Electricity Trust has awarded more than $5.2 million in grants to groups, organisations and individuals.

Of the 24 successful applicants to receive a grant from April to June, the Stratford Health Trust was awarded $400,000 for medical centre upgrades and the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust got $72,022 for education programmes and classroom painting.

The Taranaki Electricity Trust has also helped three individuals represent New Zealand in tournaments and events.

Rhianna Chard received $1000 to represent the country at an indoor netball tournament. A $2000 grant to Milly Marshall-Kirkwood will help her get to the Oceania Athletic Championships. And Shyanne Donghi-Johnson has received $1000 to attend a hip hop world event.

Grant recipients