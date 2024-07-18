Advertisement
Taranaki Electricity Trust hands out over $5.2m in community grants

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
The Taranaki Electricity Trust awarded over $5.2m in grants from April to June. Photo/ Unsplash

The Taranaki Electricity Trust has awarded more than $5.2 million in grants to groups, organisations and individuals.

Of the 24 successful applicants to receive a grant from April to June, the Stratford Health Trust was awarded $400,000 for medical centre upgrades and the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust got $72,022 for education programmes and classroom painting.

The Taranaki Electricity Trust has also helped three individuals represent New Zealand in tournaments and events.

Rhianna Chard received $1000 to represent the country at an indoor netball tournament. A $2000 grant to Milly Marshall-Kirkwood will help her get to the Oceania Athletic Championships. And Shyanne Donghi-Johnson has received $1000 to attend a hip hop world event.

Grant recipients

  • Inglewood High School - $40,000 for nurse’s salary for next 12 months.
  • Varya Kern - $500 to be part of the New Zealand Youth Symphonic Winds Band.
  • Taranaki Centre of New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association - $30,000 to host North Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships from May 27 to June 1.
  • Mahia Mai A Whai Tara Trust - $40,000 for new kitchen and dining facilities and refreshing the entrance.
  • Stratford Health Trust - $400,000 for medical centre upgrades.
  • Age Care Central Limited - $4m for loan reduction.
  • Inglewood Croquet Club - $18,000 for new fence, fridge and lawn repairs.
  • Rhianna Chard - $1000 to represent New Zealand at an indoor netball tournament.
  • Milly Marshall-Kirkwood - $2000 to represent New Zealand at the Oceania Athletic Championships.
  • Waitara Mobility Scooter Agency - $15,000 to top-up mobility scooter fund.
  • Inglewood Development Trust - $60,000 for operating costs of Fun Ho, Fritz Reuter Gallery, Inglewood Information Centre, Inglewood Heritage Centre and Moa Mail.
  • Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust - $72,022 for education programme and classroom painting.
  • Midhirst Scout Group - $10,000 for tree removal, fencing, plants and basketball hoop.
  • Brasa Waitara Brazilian Jiu Jitsu - $26,538 to replace the remainder of the roof (stage two).
  • Central Taranaki Blue Light Committee - $32,869.57 to assist 40 youths (Stratford 20, Inglewood 10, Waitara 10) in obtaining driver’s licences.
  • Sailability Taranaki Trust - $4000 for annual insurance costs.
  • Inglewood Lions Club - $17,000 for two new scooters and top-up fund.
  • Taranaki Garden Trust - $10,000 for the 2024 Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.
  • Taranaki Motorsport Facility Charitable Trust - $96,929.42 for power supply, parking and driveway area, toilet and office block, and septic tank.
  • Shyanne Donghi-Johnson - $1000 to represent New Zealand at the Hip Hop International event in August.
  • Inglewood First Trust - $99,000 for operating costs, promoting Inglewood and hanging baskets.
  • Life Education Trust Taranaki - $30,000 to deliver education programmes.
  • East Taranaki Environmental Trust - $99,950 for predator control, wages, and operating expenses.
  • Stratford Community House Trust - $20,619 for annual rent, and power for community organisations, rates, accountancy, security, and insurance costs.

