The decision comes after New Zealand Cricket discussed the state of the facilities, including changing rooms, training, match official and medical facilities with the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) in August 2022.

NZC has been open about Pukekura Park not having a warrant of fitness to host double-header matches due to the facilities not being able to host four teams. An exception was put in place last summer and temporary facilities were brought in.

NPDC opted against an $8 million development of a replacement for the Bellringer Pavilion, instead voting to allocate $3m from 2030 to investigate and carry out repairs to the existing building.

Evans said while the councillors’ decision wasn’t directly responsible for the loss of Super Smash games this year, it was frustrating after years of inaction around the facilities it was always in danger of falling off the radar.

He said it was back to the drawing board and Taranaki Cricket is now working on what steps it could take in the immediate future to bring the park up to scratch.

However, the venue is suitable for one-day matches, where the Central Stags and Hinds will play seven matches across the Ford Trophy and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, starting next month.

Central Districts chief executive Lance Hamilton said he hopes the increased allocation of one-day matches would “soften the blow” for local fans.

“Pukekura Park is renowned as one of the world’s most beautiful cricket grounds, and it’s also home to a highly knowledgeable crowd who enjoy supporting us year after year,” he said.

New Plymouth District Council’s park and open spaces manager Conrad Pattison didn’t comment on Pukekura Park losing T20 matches.

He said Taranaki Cricket will operate a portacabin on-site for game officials during limited overs matches in the Ford Trophy and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, which the venue retains.

New Zealand Cricket has been approached for comment.

Game schedule:

Ford Trophy (Stags), Pukekura Park: October 20: Central v Auckland, October: 23 Central v Northern and February 23 : Central v Wellington.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (Hinds), Pukekura Park: December 14 and 15 Central v Canterbury, February 8- 9 February: Central v Northern.