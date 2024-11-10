Stratford-based charitable organisation Team Hope had its 10th birthday celebration on Saturday. Pictured here are the charity's committee members and invited guest and keynote speaker, Matt Chisholm. Photo / Alyssa Smith
It was all about hope on Saturday, as a local charitable organisation celebrated its 10th birthday.
A large crowd filled the Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club building in Saturday, ready for an evening of entertainment and celebration for Team Hope’s 10-year birthday bash.
The event started with committee member Jono Erwood telling the crowd about the charity’s beginnings. He said he was playing golf with a friend 10 years ago and asked about the friend’s daughter who had an ongoing medical issue.
“We wanted to help this girl so that’s what we did. The saying is if you build it, they’ll come and a lot of people did turn up to help this family.”
Since then, Team Hope has given over $127,000 to people in need.
“Hope stands for Helping Our People Endure. It’s long-lasting and overreaching.”
Emcee of the evening, Taranaki Bulls team manager Aaron Moore, brought the Ranfurly Shield to the event. In speaking to the crowd, Moore said it was great to see so many people celebrating and supporting Team Hope.
“They are the pillars of our community. Someone I knew benefitted from Team Hope’s work, so thank you for that and helping so many people.”
“Instead of saying ‘I have to do this’ say ‘I get to do this. For 40-odd years I thought I was the only mad person, turns out I wasn’t. I moved out of Auckland and went to Omakau and I like it so much. I started talking and as soon as I did that, I realised I wasn’t alone. When we start talking to each other that’s when we start helping each other.”
He left the audience with one last piece of advice.
“You are your greatest asset. The quality of your life is almost entirely determined by the quality of your thoughts. We only live once.”
Following Chisholm, Peter McDonald auctioned off some goodies – including a signed Taranaki Bulls jersey, tickets to the upcoming Homes for Hope event and other items.
Team Hope chairperson Michael Petrie said he was pleased with the event..
“It’s a great way to celebrate 10 years. We’re looking forward to the next 10 and many more.”