“Hope stands for Helping Our People Endure. It’s long-lasting and overreaching.”

Team Hope committee member Jono Erwood with the division one rugby shield and Matt Chisholm with the coveted Ranfurly Shield. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Emcee of the evening, Taranaki Bulls team manager Aaron Moore, brought the Ranfurly Shield to the event. In speaking to the crowd, Moore said it was great to see so many people celebrating and supporting Team Hope.

“They are the pillars of our community. Someone I knew benefitted from Team Hope’s work, so thank you for that and helping so many people.”

TV presenter-turned-sheep and beef farmer Matt Chisholm was the night’s keynote speaker. Before his speech, Chisholm said he was pleased to be at the event.

“It’s delightful to be in Stratford, rural New Zealand doing my little bit to help people who help people – there’s nothing better.”

He recalled a previous visit to the region last year, where he attended the Whangamomona Republic Day in his role as Rural Support Trust ambassador.

He said it was great to be back in town supporting Team Hope although “it was a bit cold”.

“Taranaki’s quite a cold part of the country – much like Otago. I’d like to say a huge congratulations to Team Hope for 10 years, it’s a marvellous effort.”

Matt Chisholm speaks to the crowd at Stratford-based Team Hope's 10th birthday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

In his speech he reflected on his own journey with anxiety and depression.

“I had arrived at a point where I had everything I wanted but wasn’t happy. I didn’t want to be at work and I didn’t want to be at home but those are the only places I’d go.”

He had a message of hope to share, he said.

“The good news is it’s treatable and more importantly you can survive the storm until the sun comes out.”

He told the audience life can be tough, but there are a few things to do that help.

“Instead of saying ‘I have to do this’ say ‘I get to do this. For 40-odd years I thought I was the only mad person, turns out I wasn’t. I moved out of Auckland and went to Omakau and I like it so much. I started talking and as soon as I did that, I realised I wasn’t alone. When we start talking to each other that’s when we start helping each other.”

He left the audience with one last piece of advice.

“You are your greatest asset. The quality of your life is almost entirely determined by the quality of your thoughts. We only live once.”

Following Chisholm, Peter McDonald auctioned off some goodies – including a signed Taranaki Bulls jersey, tickets to the upcoming Homes for Hope event and other items.

Team Hope chairperson Michael Petrie said he was pleased with the event..

“It’s a great way to celebrate 10 years. We’re looking forward to the next 10 and many more.”



