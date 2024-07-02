Advertisement
Taranaki car clubs bringing North Island drivers to region for fundraising rally

Alyssa Smith
The 2023 top three (from left), third-placed Mike Goldsbury and Kerry Bell, Phil Campbell and Brianna Little (first) and Brooklyn Horan and Michael Connor (second). Photo / Ian Thornton

North Island drivers will be cruising Taranaki’s back roads to rally support for the Stratford Park Project.

South Taranaki Car Club secretary Helen Cameron said the Taranaki Tarmac Rally was a collaboration between Taranaki and South Taranaki car clubs.

“It was an annual event held in New Plymouth and Ōākura areas for several years until 2016. Last year, it was resurrected and a donation was given to Stratford Park Project towards the motorsport complex. We hope to give them a donation again this year.”

Competitors would race Taranaki’s back roads, she said.

“We have two rallies running within one day. The National Permitted event has seven special stages with 33 competitors. The Clubman Rally starts later in the morning and has four special stages. This is round two of the North Island Rally Series.”

The competitors will be based at Stratford War Memorial Car Park, allowing spectators to visit up close.

“This is to bring the idea to the public. If people want to get up and close, this is the place to be. There will also be spectator points along the Cheal and Wingrove Rds intersection with access via Skinner Rd, the Makara and Croyden intersection with access from Ratapiko Rd and the intersection of Croyden and Stanley Rds with access from Beaconsfield Rd.”

She said some special cars had entered.

“Steve Cox and Laure Brenssell will be in an Audi Quattro replica.”

The event also serves as a warm-up for the Targa events later in the year.

“It’ll be a great one to watch.”

The Details

What: SBT Group Taranaki Tarmac Rally

When and where: Sunday, July 7. Stage one 8.15am (Wingrove and Cheal Rds intersection); stage two 9.15am (Makara and Croyden Rds intersection); stage three 10.30am (Wingrove and Cheal Rds intersection), stage four (Mohakau Rd); stage five 12.40pm (Stanley and Croyden Rds intersection); stage six 2.30pm (Mohakau Rd); stage seven 3pm (Croyden and Stanley Rds intersection). Cars available to view from 10am at Stratford War Memorial Car Park.

