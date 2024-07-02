The 2023 top three (from left), third-placed Mike Goldsbury and Kerry Bell, Phil Campbell and Brianna Little (first) and Brooklyn Horan and Michael Connor (second). Photo / Ian Thornton

The 2023 top three (from left), third-placed Mike Goldsbury and Kerry Bell, Phil Campbell and Brianna Little (first) and Brooklyn Horan and Michael Connor (second). Photo / Ian Thornton

North Island drivers will be cruising Taranaki’s back roads to rally support for the Stratford Park Project.

South Taranaki Car Club secretary Helen Cameron said the Taranaki Tarmac Rally was a collaboration between Taranaki and South Taranaki car clubs.

“It was an annual event held in New Plymouth and Ōākura areas for several years until 2016. Last year, it was resurrected and a donation was given to Stratford Park Project towards the motorsport complex. We hope to give them a donation again this year.”

Competitors would race Taranaki’s back roads, she said.

“We have two rallies running within one day. The National Permitted event has seven special stages with 33 competitors. The Clubman Rally starts later in the morning and has four special stages. This is round two of the North Island Rally Series.”