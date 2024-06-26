Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki Base Hospital Covid-19 hub and immunisation clinics to close

Stratford Press
Quick Read
Taranaki Base Hospital’s Covid-19 hub is closing this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Taranaki Base Hospital’s Covid-19 hub is closing this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Taranaki Base Hospital’s Covid-19 hub is closing this month.

On Sunday June 30, the hub as well as two other hospital-led immunisation services in New Plymouth will close.

This includes the Child and Adolescent Community Centre (CACC) and the Family Health and Midwife Clinic (The Greenhouse) on Devon St West. Both of these clinics were providing Covid-19 and other funded vaccinations.

Acting group director of operations for Health NZ Taranaki, Katy Sheffield, said it was a pleasure to work alongside other hauora providers to keep our community safe through Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

“We still want the community to keep up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines, boosters and other important immunisations. There are many vaccination opportunities across our rohe so please contact your iwi provider, GP and local pharmacies.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

GP practices and community pharmacies will continue to offer antiviral prescribing and Covid-19 testing.

For more information about vaccination bookings and immunisation locations, visit www.healthpoint.co.nz


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press