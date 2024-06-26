Taranaki Base Hospital’s Covid-19 hub is closing this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

On Sunday June 30, the hub as well as two other hospital-led immunisation services in New Plymouth will close.

This includes the Child and Adolescent Community Centre (CACC) and the Family Health and Midwife Clinic (The Greenhouse) on Devon St West. Both of these clinics were providing Covid-19 and other funded vaccinations.

Acting group director of operations for Health NZ Taranaki, Katy Sheffield, said it was a pleasure to work alongside other hauora providers to keep our community safe through Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

“We still want the community to keep up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines, boosters and other important immunisations. There are many vaccination opportunities across our rohe so please contact your iwi provider, GP and local pharmacies.”