“Expect to see a display with all manner of fabulous plant material and flowers designed to reflect themes such as Layers and Lines, Elevated to Cascade, Creative Curves, Low Lines, Flight ‘n Fancy and Line Them Up. Designs may cover historical and post-war eras right through to exciting contemporary designs that continue to evolve as new trends and techniques are explored and New Zealand designers forge their unique way on this wonderful voyage of discovery.”

The competition has seven classes and will be critiqued by Vanita Patel and Melissa Peterson who are travelling down from Auckland to judge the works.

The judges will also pick an overall winner, who will be crowned 2024 Taranaki Area Floral Art Designer of the Year. That winner will then advance to the next stage of the competition, the FASNZ Diamond Anniversary AGM and Conference in May 2025.

There’s also the chance for kids to get involved, said Williams, with a pre-made stick creation category.

“This is an opportunity for youngsters to use their wild imagination and create a stick creature with all manner of plant material. It’s just wonderful to see children using their creative gifts in a fun and clever way.”

She said event numbers are high.

“I expect 40 entries across the six adult classes and then 20 entries for the children’s class.”

With a variety of entries expected, Williams said the event is not to be missed.

“It’s a huge undertaking by the dedicated steering committee and provides another opportunity for Taranaki designers to be creative and challenged. At the same time, it promotes floral art with its particular beauty and interpretive expression to be portrayed to our wider community.”

The Details

What: Taranaki Area Floral Art Designer of the Year

When: Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22, 10am-4pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

Entry: $5







