Swimming: CMK Flyers attend Central North Island swim meet

The CMK FLyers attended the Central North Island swim meet. Photo/ Supplied

The CMK Flyers had 35 swimmers attend the Central North Island swim meet in Rotorua over Labour weekend.

The Flyers' newest travelling team members are Kobey Agent, Aaliyah Anaha, Ryan Drummond, Payton Kolevski, Cooper Riddick, Gemma Wicksteed and Ben Sextus.

The meet was the squad's first chance this year to have all ages travel together. Morning trainers, and junior squad members worked together over the weekend for personal best times, final spots and top three placings.

As well as the swimming, the squad was lucky to stay beside the Blue lake, experience the Redwood Nighttime tree walk, and then the luge.



Anahera Martin had a stand out meet, winning top overall 12-13 female and breaking a Taranaki Record in the 12-13 years 50m butterfly.

The girls' 13 and under relay team of Anahera Martin, Libby Keenan, Isabelle Wightman and Jayda Hancock won the 4 x 50m medley relay.

Top eight finalists: Kobey Agent, Samara Agent, Aaliyah Anaha, Camryn Austin, Meg Baldock, Troy Erkes, Meila Gwiazdzinski, Lexi Hancock, Bella Keenan, Jack Keller, Daniel Read, Brooklyn Reed, Sam Watson and Richie Hughson-How.

Personal Best times:

Ryan Drummond, Madeline Hobo, Payton Kolevski, Rylee McClung, Harriet Muller, Jaiah Otene, Rachel Read, Cooper Riddick, Ben Sextus, Gemma Wickstead.

Results:

Top 3 placings:

Tavish Graham 14-15 years: 3rd 300m back.

Jayda Hancock 12-13 years: 1st 200m breaststroke, 2nd 50m breaststroke, 400m medley, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 100m medley.

Libby Keenan 11 and under: 1st 50m butterfly, 2nd 50m backstroke, 3rd 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Millah Keller 11 and under: 3rd 50m butterfly.

Anina Loveridge 14-15 years: 2nd 200 breast.

Anahera Martin 12-13 years: 1st 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 2nd 100m backstroke.

Madi Mattock 14-15 years: 2nd 200m breaststroke.

Eva McGeoch 14-15 years: 3rd 400m medley, 200m medley and 200m backstroke.

Bailee Robertson 14-15 years: 3rd 400m freestyle and 3rd 1500m open freestyle.

Isabelle Wightman 12-13 years: 2nd 50m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 3rd 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle.

Alina Zabel 14-15 years: 1st 50m butterfly, 1st 100m breaststroke, 3rd 50m breaststroke, 3rd 100m butterfly.