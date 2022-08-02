Jackson Rowlands took home the cash prize for breaking the 10-11-year-old male 100m butterfly record. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki swimmers made a splash at the TSB Pool Complex for the midwinter champs.

Over the weekend, 93 athletes from nine teams, including five visiting teams, travelled to the pool from around the region and across the North Island to try to achieve personal bests, win medals and break records.

With development progressing on Stratford's new pool, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, this could be the last swimming competition held at the TSB Pool Complex.

At the end of the meet, a 2x50m relay took place. For the relay, a male and female swimmer from each club compete in what is a crowd-drawing relay.

This year, the Stratford Swimming Club won the relay thanks to Jack Rust and Anahera Martin.

For swimming events to run, they need the help of many volunteers in the form of officials and timekeepers.

Many of the officials no longer have swimmers in the sport but their time, experience and knowledge are invaluable.