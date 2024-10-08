In the press release, Warren said elected members needed to listen to their ratepayers.

“When the mayor says it’s now or never, and is met with calls of never from the council gallery, that’s a very big problem when it goes unheeded.”

Ratepayers submitted and were heard on the subject, said Volzke, and their views were considered. Key objections from people had been the original idea of having two crossings between the roundabouts, and the proposed locations. Those objections were clearly heard and acted upon by councillors, he said.

“Most of the objections to the crossings were around the specific locations of them. Those concerns were taken on board, and the final locations of the new crossings were changed to meet those concerns, with one crossing now located between the roundabouts, and the other one further north. If that is not democracy in action, and heeding the views of the community, I don’t know what is.”

Volzke said he was not aware of any members of the Taxpayers Union being present at the meeting in question.

“I am amazed that the Taxpayers Union reporter, sitting in his Wellington office while sipping on his latte, has decided to write a press release about a meeting which took place in Stratford over three months ago that he didn’t even attend.”

As for the cost of the project, Volzke said the project came at no cost to ratepayers.

“I am pleased to see national funding being spent on highways in our area, and would think our residents would agree.”

In fact, said Volzke, he has had plenty of positive feedback regarding the new crossings since they have been installed.

“Not only is the design 30 years newer than the previous one, but it’s also much safer, more visible, and in a better location.”

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the chief executive of Stratford District Council.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.