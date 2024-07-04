Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Stratford Table Tennis Club kids’ group growing in popularity

Alyssa Smith
By
Quick Read
The Stratford Table Tennis Club's kids' sessions take place weekly on a Wednesday evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Table Tennis Club's kids' sessions take place weekly on a Wednesday evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Table Tennis Club kids’ group is growing, said president Alan Manning.

“Our membership is good at the moment. We had to buy an extra table so everyone could have a game without waiting.”

Coach Steve Wasley comes to Stratford from Hāwera weekly to coach the children. He said the young players are progressing well.

“It’s great to see them all gaining confidence and improving their skills.”

Wasley said the children will soon put their new skills to the test in an upcoming winter tournament, sponsored by Paper Plus Stratford.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s a way we can grade them and is also great for the kid’s self-assessment.”

Manning said the club has a great family environment.

“We get a lot of senior players coming to the kids’ group to help out, teach them skills and also play a game or two to give them a bit of a challenge.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said the kids’ group is open to kids over 8 years old, accompanied by an adult. No experience or equipment is necessary, with bats and balls provided.

The Details:

What: Stratford Table Tennis Club kids’ group

When: Wednesdays 6pm-7pm

Where: Scout Hall, Fenton St, Stratford

Cost: $2 a night




Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press