The Stratford Table Tennis Club's kids' sessions take place weekly on a Wednesday evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Table Tennis Club's kids' sessions take place weekly on a Wednesday evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Table Tennis Club kids’ group is growing, said president Alan Manning.

“Our membership is good at the moment. We had to buy an extra table so everyone could have a game without waiting.”

Coach Steve Wasley comes to Stratford from Hāwera weekly to coach the children. He said the young players are progressing well.

“It’s great to see them all gaining confidence and improving their skills.”

Wasley said the children will soon put their new skills to the test in an upcoming winter tournament, sponsored by Paper Plus Stratford.