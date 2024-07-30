With the season on the line, Brian Darth Funeral Services Men’s A were given a harsh 6-1 lesson by league leaders Hāwera.

Stratford started brightly, immediately creating two clear opportunities but Hāwera answered with three goals in the first quarter and a fourth by halftime. Stratford kept fighting but the damage was done.

In a thrilling conclusion to the final round of the hockey season, the Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men’s Hockey team clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Te Kiri Rovers on Saturday.

The match showcased both teams’ tactical prowess and resilience, with Broadway ultimately emerging as victors.

The game remained scoreless until the final quarter when Broadway’s Mickey Sweeney made the crucial breakthrough. Sweeney’s well-placed shot found the back of the net, giving Broadway the lead they had been striving for.

In the match’s last moments, Rovers earned a penalty corner, threatening to equalise.

Under intense pressure, Broadway’s defence stood firm. For Broadway, this victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the season, which secured the Challenge Trophy and now leads them into the final against Te Kiri Rangers.

First placed after regular-season play, the Regan Women put one of their best performances out on the field this weekend against New Plymouth Old Boys, four goals to nil.

The first quarter was the only time the opposition had any chance of sneaking a goal with their counterattack proving challenging at times. However, Regans’ defensive structure held strong and composed throughout.

From the second quarter onwards, it was the Regan show with two goals in the second quarter and another two in the second half. Jayda Hancock scored two goals, Lydia Atkinson got a great touch on a PC variation, and Nicolette Jury took advantage of the setting sun to smash a PC strike past the keeper.

In the final Regan will take on Te Kiri for a third time this season. With one win apiece this season, whatever the result, it’s sure to be an epic final.

In an exciting rematch against the NHUC Tuis, the Swansea Women’s Team displayed significant improvement.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to extra time. In extra time, despite Swansea’s best efforts, NHUC Tuis found an opening and scored the decisive goal, ending the game with a narrow 2-1 victory.

The Avon Men played a Sunday game against top-ranked NPOB B, seeking a point to make the finals. A massive defensive effort led by Neil Sandford and Mitchell Walsh saw the score locked at nil-all at halftime.

Two early goals in the second spell had NPOB ahead but Avon dug deep. Dylan Lobb, Arlo Wells and Wyatt Swann started to dominate the midfield. A sequence of Avon shots and corners pressured but ultimately couldn’t break the Old Boys’ defence. The final score was 2-0.

Games next week:

Friday in Stratford: Stratford A vs Hāwera Men, 8pm.

Saturday in Stratford: Stratford Avon vs TNUHC Karearea, 10.30am, Regan Women vs Te Kiri Women - 1 vs 2 Champion Women, 4.30pm. Broadway Men vs Te Kiri Rangers Men - 1 vs 2 Champion Men, 6pm.