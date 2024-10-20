Stockcars are one of three classes that will race for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophies on opening night. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

Drivers - start your engines ... the roar of horsepower will be heard across Stratford this weekend when the speedway season starts.

Drivers will mash their accelerator pedals to the floor and let the dirt fly when they race around the Stratford Speedway for the first event of the season at the Five Star Liquor Stratford Speedway.

At the R&R Mechanical-sponsored opening night, six classes will grace the pits and then the track, with three of them racing for trophies.

With double points on the line (for season aggregate), a decent field of stockcars is expected to front to race for their City of New Plymouth Classic event. Arguably one of the most popular classes, the stockcars always entertain with the rules allowing full contact meaning the drivers can settle any disputes on the track or affect the outcome of the race results if they so desire.

Like the stockcars, the minisprint and adult ministock classes will also race for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophies. The former is likely to field drivers from neighbouring tracks – Whanganui and Palmerston North.