Stratford speed golfer earns podium finish at global championship

Stratford speed golfer Greg Anderson earned a silver medal in the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships team event.

Greg Anderson and teammate Damian Mills from Northland were awarded silver medals for their performance in the team’s event at the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships in Japan this month.

“We were fairly quick and only just behind the team from Japan after the first nine holes. I had the first tee shot on the second day and had to hit a certain type of shot on that hole. It was nice to nail it under pressure, with so many people watching. Japan took the gold but we’re so proud to get silver,” Anderson said.

He said the Seven Hundred Club was a great venue for the world champs.

“It was nice playing at a world-class golf course that was hilly with lightning-fast greens. We had to hit over lots of water and some tough pin placements.”