Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Stratford speed golfer earns podium finish at global championship

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Stratford speed golfer Greg Anderson earned a silver medal in the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships team event.

Stratford speed golfer Greg Anderson earned a silver medal in the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships team event.

A Stratford speed golfer has earned a podium finish at a global competition.

Greg Anderson and teammate Damian Mills from Northland were awarded silver medals for their performance in the team’s event at the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships in Japan this month.

“We were fairly quick and only just behind the team from Japan after the first nine holes. I had the first tee shot on the second day and had to hit a certain type of shot on that hole. It was nice to nail it under pressure, with so many people watching. Japan took the gold but we’re so proud to get silver,” Anderson said.

He said the Seven Hundred Club was a great venue for the world champs.

“It was nice playing at a world-class golf course that was hilly with lightning-fast greens. We had to hit over lots of water and some tough pin placements.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said he enjoyed meeting new people at the event.

“I met and shared stories with so many different people, whether it was about speed golf or our journeys. I’ve exchanged details with a few and have been invited to visit their countries which is pretty cool.”

He said he had many highlights from the event, but representing his country was his proudest moment.

“Getting my name called out and a silver medal, standing on the podium alongside Damian was a great moment. Wearing the silver fern and representing New Zealand was a real privilege.”

Anderson said he’s thankful for the support he’s received.

“I’d like to thank the Toi Foundation, New Zealand Golf, Fitzroy Golf Club, The Golf Zone and everyone that helped to make the trip possible, and of course, my amazing wife and family putting up with hundreds of hours of training every day wet or fine even when on holiday understanding what commitment was required.”

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press