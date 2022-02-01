Hands up if you're ready for school:Carter Gadsby-Langton, Zoe Langton and Ruby Macken are all set for class. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Ruby Macken (8) is all set for the new school year, with her school bag already packed with her drink bottle, stationery and an additional item this year- a face mask or two.

The year five Stratford Primary School pupil has a range of colourful fabric masks ready to be worn, a requirement for all pupils in year four and above under the Covid-19 red light framework. She and her peers won't have to wear their masks outdoors but are required to have them on while in the classroom or other indoor spaces.

It gets a bit hot wearing a mask all day, says Ruby, but she reckons her masks look pretty cool at least.

"I have some Mickey Mouse ones, one with a cheetah on it, one with a horse, I have lots of different ones. I think everyone will be excited to see what masks we all have - my favourite one has arrows on it."

Ruby says she likes school, and is looking forward to term starting this week.

"I am looking forward to seeing if there are any new people in my class and meeting them."

Ruby's younger sister Zoe is also looking forward to the new school year and at six years old considers herself pretty experienced about what school is like.

"I like going to school, and I like seeing my friends."

The sisters were at the school on Monday for goal-setting interviews with their mum, Danielle Langton, and their younger brother Carter.

Carter turns five on Thursday and is looking forward to starting school then, says his mum.

"He enjoyed getting all his stationery and getting his bag ready for school. He is excited to finally be going."

The Stratford Press wish all tamariki in our district all the best as they start school this week, and we look forward to covering some of the fun events and projects you enjoy at your school this year.