They included dunking a basketball through a manhole, painting a picture using a paintbrush mounted to the excavator boom and guiding an electrified hoop along a four-metre-long serpentine wire without touching it.

“I managed to get through that one without setting off any buzzers. I think there was only one other operator that got through it and didn’t beep.”

Other challenges included digging a trench precisely, based on a template provided beforehand, along with tests of theory, including health and safety awareness and knowledge.

The win guarantees See’s place at the national finals in Fielding next year, where he will cross excavator blades with 12 other champion operators from across New Zealand.

Competitors in front of the Taranaki Regional Excavator Operator Competition course at the Infrastructure Training Park in Bell Block.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Taranaki chair Joe Ingram said this year’s event was held in windy conditions but under blue skies, after rain the day before when volunteers were setting up the course.



“It went well thanks to all the helpers, supporters and sponsors. It was great to bring everyone together and the competition courses are right beside the main road so we certainly turned a few heads.”

Ingram said this year’s competition had featured a star-studded lineup complete with three former champions – John Northcott, Shaun Curtis and Callum Critchley – making See’s victory in his first attempt all the sweeter.

Northcott, who also works for Graham Harris Ltd, and Curtis, from I&D George, both finished second equal.



