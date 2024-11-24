When it comes to driving excavators, Stratford’s Jarod See is one of the best and he has the accolades to prove it.
See, who works for Taranaki civil construction company Graham Harris Ltd, claimed the top spot at the Civil Contractors New Zealand CablePrice Taranaki Regional Excavator Operator Competition, held at the Infrastructure Training Park in Bell Block on Saturday, November 16.
“I was in Auckland for Coldplay the night before so flew back first thing to take part in the competition. I’ve never done anything like this before but the moral support of my mates helped.”
See competed against eight other operators in the competition, who all used a 13-tonne digger to complete a range of challenges.