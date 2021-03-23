Stratford Hockey: teams enjoy action-packed weekend matches

Stratford Avon played against Stratford Broadway on Saturday.

On Friday night the Stratford A men's team played New Plymouth Old Boys in New Plymouth.

New Plymouth Old Boys scored within the first two minutes of the game, taking their only opportunity.

Stratford pushed hard all game but were playing "unlucky" hockey and could not quite put the ball in the back of the net.

With the men pushing high in the 4th quarter, New Plymouth Old Boys capitalised and scored another two goals. Final score 3-nil to New Plymouth Old Boys.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford Women's B team played Apex in New Plymouth on Saturday. Stratford played a well-structured game on a very hot day.

A great field goal was scored in the first half by Taylah Williams. The continued pressure allowed Stratford to score a second goal with the final score a 2-0 win to Stratford.

Goalie Demi Ward was named player of the day for her impressive work in defence during the last 10 minutes of the game.

CMK Stratford Women's A team played New Plymouth Old Boys also in New Plymouth. Stratford showed great passing and communication throughout the game.

Stratford's attack was strong but NPOB defence put up a good fight only conceding one goal, scored by Janelle Downs, with the final score 1-0 to Stratford.

Player of the day was Alana-Ann Sharp, who was everywhere on the field and a key member of both attack and defence.

In Stratford on Saturday afternoon Broadway came up against Avon, which is always the traditional big brother verse little brother game of the round.

Starting well Avon showed some creativity and had chances including an amazing cross from young Tyler McCullough that was almost turned inside an open right post. Glen Taylor and Alistair Lilley added some experienced calm touches in defence and it took a corner from Isa Butler-Mather at the half-time whistle to break the deadlock.

The second half saw Avon digging deep. Josh Trowbridge was Avon's player of the day, carrying strongly and constantly asking questions of the Broadway defence.

The third quarter was decisive with Zack Radford squeezing a ball under the keeper to go 2 up. A Scott Weren goal after two good saves from a PC, put the game beyond doubt. Broadway won the match 3-0.

This Week's games:

Friday night in Stratford: A Women v Hawera,t 6.30pm

Saturday in New Plymouth: A Men v NPBHS, 12.30pm

Saturday in Stratford: Avon v Te Kiri Rovers, 12.30pm; B Women v Te Kiri, 2pm; Broadway v NPBHS 2nd XI, 3.30pm.