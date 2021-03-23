Memorial garden at the Hāwera Masjid and Islamic Centre unveiled

The garden features a heart, gifted to the Muslim community in Hāwera after the 2019 attack. Photo supplied.

A special memorial garden at the Hāwera Masjid and Islamic Centre was unveiled this month.

On Sunday, March 14, the garden was formally unveiled in front of members of the local Muslim community, Hāwera mayor Phil Nixon and other dignitaries as well as Hāwera residents and friends of the Masjid.

The garden is in memory of the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack two years ago and features a large heart, which was gifted to the Hāwera Muslim community in the immediate aftermath of the shootings.

The heart and garden are at the front entrance to the mosque for all to see, and honour all who died in the shooting. One of those who died was Dr Amjad Hamid, a senior medical practitioner at Hāwera Hospital and he, along with the other 50 victims, was acknowledged during the unveiling of the garden and heart.