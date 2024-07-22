The Brian Darth Funeral Services Mens A clashed with New Plymouth Old Boys over the weekend. Dan Sharpe and John Neild stood firm at the back, and Alex Yule pulled some clutch saves early.

Jayden Roodbeen provided an excellent PC finish to go 1-up. Early in the second quarter Curtis Boyde extended the lead. But Old Boys didn’t go away, a third-quarter goal and a bulldozing baseline run in the fourth levelled the score for a frantic final five minutes. With just moments left, Boyde stood tall, exploited some space, and buried the winner, making the final score 3-2.

Top effort from the team, to claim the Challenge Trophy and keep the season alive.

The Stratford Women’s A team took on the Hāwera Women’s team.

The team started the game strong but conceded a PC and Hawera scored from it. Then the team stepped up again, attacking strongly, winning a PC and scoring through Lexi Maketoni.

The second quarter was end to end but the team created more dangerous-looking opportunities. The start of the second half, the young front line showed composure beyond their years and created an opportunity where Lexi had a shot on goal, which was saved but Holly Topless was there to pick up the loose ball and score.

Late in the third quarter, the team gained another PC which Kelsi Bayly hammered home. Final score 3-1.

In a thrilling showdown that captivated fans and players alike, the Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men’s Hockey Team clashed with the Masters Men in the highly anticipated Championship Men’s Top 4 Competition.

Both teams, having battled through the season, brought their A-game to the rink, promising an intense display of skill and determination. The match began with high energy as Westwood Kitchens showcased their strategic prowess and sharp offensive manoeuvres.

A PC was awarded to Broadway and was well executed by Curtis Boyde to go one up. However, the Masters Men countered with a resilient defence and swift transitions, keeping the score tight throughout the game. Going into the second quarter Broadway settled down and through brilliant passing and teamwork Boyde scored a second.

As the minutes ticked away, spectators were on the edge of their seats as both teams pushed hard. Masters eventually made their way through the dust and whistles to score from a PC. In a dramatic finish, the Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men’s Hockey Team emerged victorious, securing the 2-1 win and retaining the Championship Men’s Challenge Trophy.

Avon Men entered Saturday’s game with NU Kahu expecting another hard-fought contest. The defence stepped forward and engaged Kahu in an absorbing contest. Adrian Lobb opened the scoring, dragging past the first runner and calmly flicking home a PC. Kahu responded quickly with a great tap-in on the back post. Shortly after halftime, Kahu took the lead.

But Avon was up for it, responding with Dylan Lobb driving with skill at the top of the circle, Jay Herewini blasting a reverse rocket that was deflected by the keeper’s glove.

With five minutes to go, Arlo Wells smashed home an equaliser from the top. An epic contest finishing 2-2, and the growth of Avon’s young cohort shining.

In a competitive encounter against the NUHC Tuis, the Swansea Women’s Hockey Team had a challenging match, ultimately falling 5-0. Despite losing, Swansea demonstrated resilience and a strong competitive spirit throughout the game.

Next week’s games:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Stratford Women A v NPOB Black, 8pm Stratford A v Hāwera Men

Saturday in Stratford: 1.30pm Stratford Broadway v Te Kiri Rovers, 3pm Stratford Regan v NPOB Yellow, 4.30pm Stratford Swansea v TNUHC Tuis.

Sunday in New Plymouth: 12pm Stratford Avon v NPOB B.







