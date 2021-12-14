Stratford High School student receives award for volunteering

Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone presented the award to Nancy Kirk. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford High School student has received an award for completing 500 hours of volunteer service.

Nancy Kirk was the top volunteer for Stratford High School this year and has received a gold award for her efforts.

Nancy and a number of other students joined the Student Volunteer Army (SVA), an initiative set up after the 2010 Christchurch earthquakes.

Student Volunteer Army was formed as a charitable trust. In 2017 following a request by primary schools across New Zealand, it launched a nationwide SVA Kids programme to extend the SVA spirit to primary school classrooms.

The SVA Service Award was launched to recognise the volunteer efforts of secondary school students.

Nancy's service included helping organise and run school events including the school ball, the annual Tough Girl/Tough Guy Challenge, the school's open day and the Variety Concert.

Outside of school, Nancy has been a volunteer helping at the Bridge on Fenton, youth group and Easter camp.