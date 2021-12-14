Hāwera-based gift shop supporting Stratford Christmas trail

Nicky Hughes of Nix Dungeon is supporting the Stratford Christmas trail.

A Hāwera-based gift shop is helping to spread holiday cheer by supporting the Stratford Christmas Trail.

Nicky Hughes, the owner of Nix Dungeon, donated a number of mugs as prizes for the Christmas Trail.

"With everything cancelled, it's nice to see something going ahead for Christmas. My kids love the parades and all things festive. I wanted to help Kylee Lawrence and Shannan Young by donating some prizes. I think what they're doing is so cool, especially that she's doing it to benefit the whole community."

For the Christmas trail, Kylee and Shannon are asking people to decorate their houses or lawns, or even simply put their tree up, so families can go for a walk or drive and enjoy seeing lots of Christmas lights and displays this year.

Nicky started Nix Dungeon 11 years ago.

"I started making clothes and then I went into t-shirt printing and mug printing. I named my business Nix Dungeon as there's no restriction to what I can make, I can make what I like."

Nicky's business specialises in alternate and risque mugs.

"I also sell drink bottles and do printing. I also do t-shirts for sports teams as well."

Nicky sells the items online.

"I get busier every year. I'm very thankful for all the support.

Nicky says it's great Kylee and Shannan have organised the event.

"It helps to spread Christmas cheer so we can still all be festive, even with the cancellation of the parades and things.

"It's been a tough year for everyone so helping an event that benefits the entire community is something I'm keen to do."