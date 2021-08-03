Stratford Golf Club: 80 players expected to tee off in Egmont Champs

The Egmont Champs take place at the end of the month. Photo / Supplied

A field of 80 players are expected to tee off in the Egmont Champs later this month.

The champs are taking place at Stratford Golf Club, and club captain Murray Cook says it's going to be a spectacular event.

"There's a 27 hole Taranaki trialists competition, a men's 18 hole Nett competition, and a women's stableford competition. We're expecting around 30 contestants in the trialists competition, it will be great to watch these experienced golfers."

He says the public are welcome to come watch the champs.

"Having such a high calibre of Taranaki golfers all in one place will be a great opportunity to play alongside these experienced golfers see some great play. People who aren't playing, but still want to see are welcome to come down and have a look."

The course is a Par 72 layout with four par five holes, 10 par fours and four par threes.

"It's a great course that will be well manicured for the event. It's going to be as pretty as a picture."

Murray says there are $2000 worth of prizes to be won.

"We have a great prize pool thanks to our amazing sponsors. Without them this wouldn't be possible. We've had sponsorship from Automatic Garage Doors in Stratford which has been really helpful."

• To register for the event, email Murray at murray@cookshonda.co.nz or contact him on 021936082.

The Details:

What: Egmont Golf Champs.

Where: Stratford Golf Club.

When: August 21.

Entry fee: $25.