Stratford District Council Citizens Award: Alan Manning - a true gentleman

Alan Manning is one of four recipients of a Stratford District Council Citizens Award this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

If you were to look up the word gentleman in a dictionary, you might just find a picture of Stratford's Alan Manning there.

Alan is one of this year's Stratford District Council Citizens Award recipients, and is often described as being a true gentleman with the patience of a saint.

Having spent many of his younger years farming, Alan has been a member of the Mangaehu-Stratford Sheep Dog Trial club for over 50 years, and has no plans to leave anytime soon.

"I enjoy it, and they are good people in the club."

As well as having competed for many years in the sport, Alan also helps with the trials whenever, and wherever, he can. He was awarded life membership of the club in 1997, and says he loves the sport as much today as he ever has.

Alan has also given just under 20 years to the Stratford Table Tennis Club. He started as club president, a position he still holds.

"I just can't seem to get the sack," he laughs.

Over the years membership of the club has waxed and waned, but Alan's commitment to the sport, and the club itself, has never wavered.

"It's a good sport, it keeps you active, and the members are good company."

Alan works hard to ensure the sport is included in the Taranaki Masters Games each year, bringing people from all over the country to play and stay in the district. One of his personal highlights from the Masters Games is a mixed doubles match he played with a woman who was in her 90s.

"She was inspirational, and we got a bronze medal thanks to her."

Alan is also an integral part of the Stratford Community Patrol.

For the past 11 years he has given his time to the group in a variety of ways, from doing the patrols, training and mentoring new volunteers through to making sure the patrol vehicle is always in excellent condition.

Alan says he has no plans of stopping any of his volunteer commitments any time soon.

"If you're doing something good every day, well, then you are doing something aren't you?"