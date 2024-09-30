The Stratford Gladiators won the 2024 NZ Streetstock Teams Championship. Pictured here from left are team mates 17s Cameron Heistand, 48s Ben Bennett, 84s Tom Bennett and 25s Matthew Wilson.

Stratford radio-controlled speedway teams have taken out the top two spots in a national competition.

Twenty teams from across the country travelled to central Taranaki for the 2024 NZ Streetstock Teams Championship on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

Ninety qualifying races were completed on Saturday with the top eight teams competing on Sunday in a round-robin format to narrow them down to the top four.

The final teams were standing champions the Stratford Scrappers, the Stratford Gladiators, Manawatu Steelers and BOP Bourkes.

When the final flag dropped and the smoke had cleared, it was apparent that while the title was staying in Stratford, it was still changing hands.