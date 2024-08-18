Tayte Hancock on attack with Mia Burgess in support. Photo / PSPMedia

The McDonald Real Estate First Team had its last competitive game for the season hosting Woodleigh, leading 1-0 at the half through a Brody Savage goal.

It wasn’t enough, however, with Woodleigh winning the match 3-1. The Reserve Team ended their season the week earlier losing to league winners Inglewood.

Tungsten Legal Women recorded a 7-0 win over a developing Woodleigh side.

The scoring was opened by Emillie D’Ath who recorded her first goal for the season. It was a hat-trick to Tayte Hancock, a double to Olivia Bright and a goal to Arna Bright.

Tungsten Legal Women have two more league games and a plate final.