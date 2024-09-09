He said the group of kids played well the whole season.

“What they had learned at training, they put out on to the field every game of the season.”

He said he and the other coaches enjoyed coaching the Ferdie 5 team.

“The kids were fantastic and worked well together.”

The Stratford Eltham junior Ferdie 7 rugby team won the end of season tournament.

The Stratford Eltham junior Ferdie 7 team were also successful, he said.

“They lost two of their games in the regular season but then in the closing tournament, they also won a trophy. It’s great to see that our junior Stratford Eltham team are doing well in the rugby.”

Ferdie 7 coach Rangiwhetu Robinson said this season, the Stratford and Eltham Ferdie 7 teams joined together.

“It was a great fit with the senior amalgamation with both clubs, with both clubs having teams that had grown up together since playing Ripper Rugby.”

He said the players gelled well together.

“They played well on a full field with some players playing out of their normal positions,”

Robinson said it was a great season.

“All of the coaches are proud of how the teams played.”