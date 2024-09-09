Central Taranaki junior rugby teams had a successful season.
The Stratford Eltham junior Ferdie 5 B team were undefeated this season, co-coach Zane Bolger said.
“This is a team of 10-year-olds who are in Year 5 at school. They’re a great competitive bunch of kids and a very coachable team.”
Bolger, who co-coaches the team with Kerry Kretschmar and Sean Kay, said the team played 13 games during the regular season, winning all of them and then had a strong finish in the end-of-season tournament against the other teams.
“This was a round-robin-styled tournament and the team made it through to the semis and then the finals and took home a trophy. They were a very happy bunch of kids.”