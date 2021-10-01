Stratford District School Holiday Programme moves to online

The Stratford District school holiday programme is packed with online fun.

The Stratford District Council school holidays programme will run differently these school holidays because of the Covid-19 alert levels.

A range of activities are available through mixed mediums, including online, on-site, or through take-home activity packs.

There is a range of scarecrow-based fun activities, from colouring in a scarecrow to designing and building one with the help of a scarecrow building kit.

Tamariki can keep track of the activities with the school holiday bingo sheet.

The bingo sheet includes activities such as using a take-home activity pack, exploring the Stratford Discovery Trail, baking, and even the opportunity to write a book review with the chance to have it published in the Stratford Press (with a chance to win prizes).

When children complete the sheet, they can drop it off at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre to enter the prize draw.

Under the current Covid-19 guidelines the pool will not be offering recreational swimming these school holidays, but youngsters can still have a blast with a number of online activities.

From getting groovy and learning some dance moves with Ella, learning how to create balloon creatures, to getting plenty of exercise with a low-intensity kids workout, there is plenty of fun activities.

Tamariki can also attend an online lifeguard class. They will learn the basic principles of water safety skills, and watch boat safety instructors talk about the importance of safety around the water and boating environments.

For more information, visit www.stratford.govt.nz/our-district/school-holiday-programme. Families are encouraged to register for the take-home and scarecrow kits quickly as there are limited kits available.

■ Tamaraki are encouraged to send photos of their creations to the Stratford Press to be published in a future edition of the paper. Email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz a copy of your photo and some details.