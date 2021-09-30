New name for old street: Stratford councillors choose new name for street to fix numbering issue

The street will soon be known by another name, Ford St. Photo / NZME

A Stratford street is to get a new name to fix inconsistencies in the numbering of the houses.

Stratford district councillors received a report from environmental health manager Rachael Otter at Tuesday's policy and services committee meeting, asking them to approve the renaming of Page St Extension.

Speaking at the meeting, Rachael said Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (Linz) had identified areas in the district where street numbers did not meet the standard set by Linz.

The report said consistent numbering of properties was critical because it ensures emergency services can quickly locate a property. It also helps with the provision of postal and utility services.

Council officers considered a range of options, including the renumbering of Page St to include the properties in Page St Extension. This option would affect many residents, Rachael said.

Another option was to extend Brecon Rd to include Page St Extension and then renumber properties in Page St Extension. This, the report states, was the most expensive of options considered because it would need new road markings as part of it and did not allow for further development of the vacant land at the end of Page St Extension.

Council's preferred option was to rename Page St Extension, a choice endorsed by Linz. This affected the least number of properties and was the least expensive option, councillors were told. Residents and home owners in Page St Extension had been advised of the proposal, said Rachael, and no objection had been received. Six of the properties in the street were owned by one person, who supported the proposal, she said.

Councillors chose to support the preferred option and were then asked to choose the new name for the street. Page St Extension residents and home owners had been invited to nominate a street name in line with the district's tradition of Shakespearean names, with any suggestions received to be presented to councillors for consideration. One suggestion, Edward Ave, was received.

Page St was named for Mistress Page of The Merry Wives of Windsor, said councillor Gloria Webby.

"And Mistress Page had a dear friend, her fellow Merry Wife as it were, Mistress Ford, so perhaps we could consider Ford St as a name?"

Councillor Erwood seconded her suggestion.

"I support councillor Webby's idea, it's a good connection with the current name."

Put to the vote, the decision to change the name of Page St Extension to Ford St was unanimous. The decision will be confirmed by councillors at October's full council meeting.

• Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council