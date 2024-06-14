The glass windows and doors at Stratford's TSB Pool Complex were smashed by vandals recently. Photo / Stratford District Council

Damage to the closed TSB Pool Complex and Centennial Restrooms are some recent acts of vandalism costing Stratford ratepayers.

Stratford District Council property manager Sara Flight said council staff are frustrated by the recent vandalism.

“I’m over it and everyone else in Stratford should be too. Our budget for repairs and maintenance is funded by rates. There’s a small number of selfish people out there making a whole lot of mess that everyone else needs to clean up and pay for.”

The Centennial Rest Rooms have been a target of repeated acts of destruction in recent months, with toilet roll holders and paper towel dispensers stolen or destroyed. At the end of last month, electrical and light fittings were ripped off the walls, leaving wires exposed and putting people’s safety at risk.

With repeat offences, the council is debating whether to take away the restroom’s seating and device charging station to stop people from hanging around.

The town’s old TSB Pool Complex, which has been proposed to be demolished as part of the district’s draft Long Term Plan 2024-34, has also been the subject of ongoing issues with vandalism.

The old TSB Pool Complex was broken into recently. Photo / Stratford District Council

Vandals have smashed glass in windows and doors and, more recently, there was a break-in which left a significant amount of mess to be cleaned up, said Flight.

“Lots of people have it tough out there at the moment, and it’s not fair that our ratepayers are footing the bill for vandals and their senseless destruction. The materials and labour cost for repairing the restrooms and pool complex is rapidly climbing towards the $10,000 mark and that’s just over the last six months.”

Damaged council property can be reported at any time by calling 06 765 6099, she said, and if anyone sees suspicious activity they should call the police.

“We’re looking into ways we can make our public facilities safer from vandalism, but we need some help from our community. If you see public property that has been vandalised or suspicious activity around community facilities, please call us no matter the time of day or night.

“You can also make a report and include images through our free Antenno app. Council will report vandalism to the police, but if you see any suspicious activity that might result in harm, please report it straight to the police non-urgent phone line at 105. If someone’s in danger, call 111 straight away.”







