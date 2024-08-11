A Stratford crafter is using her crocheting skills to help the Taranaki Cancer Society.
Using hook, yarn and plenty of talent, Rachel Sutton has made memory games and key chains for the Taranaki Daffodil Day committee’s Made with Love initiative.
She said after reading the Stratford Press article calling for crafters to create items to sell during this year’s Daffodil Day, she wanted to help.
“I had a bit of spare time and thought I could contribute so I contacted Raewyn Rooney, mentioned in the article. I like to give back where I can and this is something I can do.”
She said supporting the cancer society is important.