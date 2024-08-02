Advertisement
Stratford craftsman hopes planter boxes will boost funds for Taranaki Daffodil Day

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
Neil Smillie has created planter boxes for the Taranaki Daffodil Day fundraising committee’s Made with Love initiative. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Like the flowers that will grow in them, Neil Smillie hopes his planter boxes will be a blooming success for Stratford Daffodil Day this year.

Smillie has made wooden planter boxes for the Taranaki Daffodil Day committee’s Made with Love initiative. The initiative calls for crafters to make items the committee can sell during its fundraising campaign.

Smillie read about the initiative in the Stratford Press and wanted to help.

“In the article, Raewyn Rooney asked people to create wooden toys. I called her and said I could make planter boxes. We had a good discussion and then I went to see her and showed her the planter box designs from a book I own. I built two and showed her them and she was happy with them.”

He said he was happy to support the committee with its fundraising.

“They do so much for nothing. I appreciate what I do and I’m happy to do anything for them.”

Smillie retired as the Strathmore Golf Club’s greenkeeper this year and found he had lots of spare time.

“I’ve always been active and creating these planter boxes has given me something to do. I’ve always built and made things.”

The planter boxes are made from pallets, with Smillie receiving the pallets from Can-am Taranaki and Stratford ITM.

“My grandson owns Can-am Taranaki. Last year I got pallet casings from there. The timber from the casings actually comes from Canada. I also received some pallets from Stratford ITM as well.”

So far, Smillie has created five boxes.

“There is a set of two identical planter boxes and three individual ones.”

He said the boxes were unpainted.

“If people wish, they can paint them whatever colour they choose.”

Once sold out, they’ll be gone for good, with the planter boxes made exclusively for the Taranaki Daffodil Day fundraising committee.

“They’ll only be available through them. I wanted to help them because they do so much good work for the community.”

For more information, go to the Stratford Daffodil Day Facebook page.

