Calling all crafters - Taranaki Daffodil Day organisers want to hear from you. Photo / frimufilms - Freepik

The organisers of Daffodil Day in Taranaki are keen to hear from talented crafters who would like to help with this year’s fundraising.

Area co-ordinator Raewyn Rooney says the launch of the new Made With Love initiative is “a meaningful way” people can help with Daffodil Day fundraising.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work our volunteers put in to make incredible things. We can’t wait to see what comes through the door this year.”

Those “things” can be knitted, crocheted, baked or otherwise crafted, she said.

“We are looking for volunteers to bake goods for Daffodil Day to be used at our luncheon in the War Memorial Centre. We are also looking for experienced knitters and crochet experts to knit slippers or other goodies, and crochet a range of different items that we have the patterns for.”

People may have other craft skills and be able to make things and donate them to sell, she said.

“We would love someone who could turn wooden pallets into small toys for children.”

Rooney said many of their volunteers have said they are keen to help in more ways than simply helping with the street appeal, and she feels crafting, knitting and crocheting are some of the ways people can do this.

Anyone who wants to find out more should contact her, she said.

“So we can have a chat about how you can help and what you are thinking of making. We want to make sure the energy you put into making something will have someone at the other end who will appreciate it.”

Rooney said once people have spoken with her, they can start creating.

“Put together a group of friends or do it on your own. This is a unique opportunity to put your creative energy into helping those with cancer in our community.”

The Details

What: Made With Love call for crafters

When: Whenever suits you

Where: Wherever suits you

Contact: Raewyn Rooney 027 463 6130 after 6pm any evening or email rooteam@xtra.co.nz.