Stratford’s Cameron "Camo" Keegan (Honda), who now has another New Zealand ATV title to add to his bulging trophy cabinet. Photo / Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

Taranaki’s Cameron “Camo” Keegan raced his way to yet another commanding victory at the 2024 New Zealand ATV [all-terrain vehicle) Motocross Nationals on the outskirts of New Plymouth over Labour weekend.

Obviously thrilled to be racing in front of a home crowd, the 35-year-old Stratford electrician virtually had the title in the bag with two of six races still to run and “only really needed to finish the final two races” to clinch his eighth New Zealand ATV crown at the Un4seen Decals-sponsored event on Sunday afternoon.

The programme was for seven races for each class over the two-day annual event, but organisers decided to cut the racing down to six per class after heavy rain made the steep and hilly track on Barrett Rd too slippery, especially for the younger competitors.

It was a mixed bag weather-wise, with perfect conditions ruined by rain late on both days, the torrential downpour on Sunday afternoon the final straw.

Keegan won all six premier-grade races over the weekend, fending off assaults from the defending champion, 25-year-old Christchurch man Taylor Graham, with Christchurch’s George Doig claiming the third podium spot. Amberley’s multi-time former title winner Ian Ffitch and Dunedin’s Devan Whitelock rounded out the top five.