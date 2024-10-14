Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Stratford Athletics Club season ready to start, promoting confidence in young athletes

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
The Stratford Athletics Club has its open day on Thursday, October 17.

The Stratford Athletics Club has its open day on Thursday, October 17.

The starting blocks are ready, and young athletes are ready to spring into action this week when the Stratford Athletics Club season starts on Thursday.

Committee member Amanda Lalich says having a go at athletics is great for building confidence through sport.

“It grows their confidence because they’re out there giving it a go.”

She said athletics is a great form of exercise, with a range of events all part of it, from long and short distance track events, to high and long jumps as well as shot put and discus.

“They also do a lot of running, jumping and throwing so they’re learning a lot of skills.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lalich said the Stratford Athletics Club caters to children from the age of 1 and up.

“It’s all about giving the kids an opportunity to have a go and build their confidence.”

She said there are plenty of development opportunities, with kids able to attend local and national events.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They can enter the Colgate Games and also attend the local club ribbon days. This is a lot of fun for the kids and allows them to upskill and also see how well they are doing.”

This year the club is introducing personal best for competitors aged 5 and up.

“It gives them a goal of trying to improve their times which motivates them to do what they can. It also shows them just how much they can achieve.”

She said the club is volunteer-run.

“Volunteers play a big part in making it happen and we want to thank everyone who helps as this would not happen without volunteers. If anyone is keen to join and help, we could always use the extra hands.”

Lalich said the committee is looking forward to the season.

”It’s going to be a really fun day with a free sausage sizzle. We’re really looking forward to the season.”

The details:

What: Stratford Athletics Club open night

When: Thursday, October 17, 6pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Where: Stratford Primary School, Regan St

Other: For more information and to register, visit the Stratford Athletics Club Facebook page

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press