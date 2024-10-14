Lalich said the Stratford Athletics Club caters to children from the age of 1 and up.

“It’s all about giving the kids an opportunity to have a go and build their confidence.”

She said there are plenty of development opportunities, with kids able to attend local and national events.

“They can enter the Colgate Games and also attend the local club ribbon days. This is a lot of fun for the kids and allows them to upskill and also see how well they are doing.”

This year the club is introducing personal best for competitors aged 5 and up.

“It gives them a goal of trying to improve their times which motivates them to do what they can. It also shows them just how much they can achieve.”

She said the club is volunteer-run.

“Volunteers play a big part in making it happen and we want to thank everyone who helps as this would not happen without volunteers. If anyone is keen to join and help, we could always use the extra hands.”

Lalich said the committee is looking forward to the season.

”It’s going to be a really fun day with a free sausage sizzle. We’re really looking forward to the season.”

The details:

What: Stratford Athletics Club open night

When: Thursday, October 17, 6pm

Where: Stratford Primary School, Regan St

Other: For more information and to register, visit the Stratford Athletics Club Facebook page